"Redeemed herself"— The Voice fans react to Iris Herrera's blind auditions

The Voice season 27 premiered on February 3, 2025, on NBC. The singing reality show brought back some familiar faces and added a new face to the coaching panel as Adam Lavine made his comeback to the show while Kelsea Ballerini joined the coaches for the first time.

The auditions saw several singers get a chair turn, including Iris Herrara, who previously appeared on the show last year. Iris Herrera auditioned for the show during season 26 but did not get selected. However, in season 27, she got a three-chair turn and joined Team Kelsea.

Watching her performance in the latest season, fans online praised Iris. One person wrote on X:

"wowza iris definitely redeemed herself with a 3 chair turn so happy for her!!!! what an amazing audition from last year."

"Iris Herrera returns after no turns last season. Giving us a Americana Country anthemic version of You Are My Sunshine. She sounds better and totally gave us her pov. Well done!" a fan commented.

"Iris definitely deserves to be in the finals. I’ve never heard “You Are My Sunshine” sung like that before," a tweet read.

Fans of The Voice season 27 were happy to see Iris get selected:

"Iris deserved chair turns last year. So glad she got it this year," a person wrote.

"This is an awesome performance by iris herreraa," a fan commented.

"YASSSSS IRIS PICKED KELSEA!!!! WE HAVE OUR FIRST ARTIST," a tweet read.

Fans of The Voice season 27 further said:

"Iris Not terrible. Maybe she can use that raspy voice for a cool rock song," a person wrote.

"Welcome to Team Kelsea, Iris!" a fan commented.

"I wasn't authentic"— Iris reflects upon her season 26 appearance during The Voice season 27 blind auditions

The Voice season 27 premiered on NBC this week on February 3, 2025. The episode entailed the beginning of the blind auditions segment, during which, coaches had to pick singers based solely on their voices as they were unable to see them while they sang.

Iris Herrera was one of the few who got a chair turn and was selected to continue in The Voice season 27. However, it wasn't her first time on the NBC stage. Iris previously appeared on the show during season 26 when she sang Gypsy by Fleetwood Mac but was not selected at the time.

In season 26, she was advised to come back with another song by Michael Bublé, while Gwen Stefani suggested Iris filmed herself every day and watch it back to "hone in" on her style.

Iris chimed in on her previous stint on The Voice during her Blind Auditions for season 27 and said that she didn't get a chair.

"I wasn't authentic and original to me. Now I've got a whole new vibe and a whole new song that's specific to me," she said.

The Voice season 27 contestant said she went home and worked on herself. The singer described her journey as a "crazy time" and said she was "nervous," "excited," and ready. For her latest audition, Iris sang You Are My Sunshine, a lullaby she heard as a child.

The song earned her three chair turns from Michael Bublé, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini. Irir Herrera joined the new coach's team. Some of the other singers who got selected in the season 27 premiere were Grace-Miller Moody, Renzo, Jaydn Cree, Darius J, and more.

Fans of the NBC reality show praised Iris's performance online and were happy to see her get selected.

Tune in every Monday at 8 pm ET to watch new episodes of The Voice season 27 on NBC.

