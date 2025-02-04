"I’m gonna do something crazy" — The Voice season 27 coach Kelsea Ballerini uses the Coach Replay on Dan Kiernan

In the season 27 premiere of The Voice which aired on February 3, 2025, Kelsea Ballerini made a bold move by using the Coach Replay on contestant Dan Kiernan.

Ballerini, who initially did not turn her chair during Kiernan’s Blind Audition, explained her decision by stating,

“I’m gonna do something crazy. There’s this thing, I only get one…”

She used the feature to retroactively select Kiernan for her team, taking a unique approach to securing a contestant who had already impressed her fellow coaches. This unexpected use of the Coach Replay marked a first for the show and set the tone for the competition.

Dan Kiernan’s Blind Audition performance

Dan Kiernan, a wedding singer with a passion for performing, took the stage during The Voice season 27 premiere with his rendition of High Hopes by Panic! At The Disco.

Kiernan’s performance caught the attention of Coaches Michael Bublé and John Legend, both of whom turned their chairs in approval. Legend remarked that the song was “nearly impossible to sing,” while Bublé admitted that he struggled with the track himself but was impressed by Kiernan’s ability to perform it.

Kelsea Ballerini’s unconventional use of Coach Replay

Although Kelsea Ballerini did not initially turn her chair during the Blind Audition, she expressed regret after hearing Kiernan’s powerful performance.

Ballerini acknowledged her mistake and decided to take a chance by using her one-time Coach Replay, a feature introduced in The Voice Season 27 that allows coaches to go back and make a selection after the initial round of auditions.

This decision was met with surprise from the other coaches, including Legend, who noted that the Coach Replay had “never been used in this way.” Ballerini’s move was a rare example of a coach taking a strategic risk, and her decision paid off when Kiernan ultimately joined Team Kelsea.

Reaction from the Coaches

The other The Voice coaches were quick to respond to Ballerini’s unconventional use of the Coach Replay. John Legend, while expressing his surprise at the move, humorously acknowledged the situation by saying,

“Just my four kids, waiting at home,” referencing the time it took for Ballerini to deliver her feedback.

Despite the lighthearted comment, it was clear that the other coaches recognized the significance of Ballerini’s move and the potential impact it could have on the competition.

Bublé, who had turned his chair for Kiernan, also expressed his respect for the contestant’s performance adding that he "sucks" at singing that song. He and Legend both agreed on the difficulty of singing High Hopes and highlighted the challenge it presented. Legend added,

"I know that song is nearly impossible to sing."

In the end, Ballerini emphasized her belief in Kiernan’s potential and that he deserved a spot on her team, stating,

"I made a mistake. I think you are fantastic,"

Kelsea Ballerini’s decision to use the Coach Replay on Dan Kiernan during The Voice Season 27 marked a defining moment in the episode. As the season unfolds, fans can expect and see how Kiernan’s journey progresses under Ballerini’s mentorship.

