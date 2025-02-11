"Gave me chills" — The Voice fans react to Bryson Battles' blind audition performance

The Voice season 27 returned with another episode on February 10, 2025. The segment showcased a lineup of aspiring singers participating from different walks of life, vying to make a red chair turn. Among them was 21-year-old Bryson Battle from Harrisburg, North Carolina, who secured a four-chair turn from the coaches after presenting his version of Donny Hathaway's A Song For You.

The four coaches — Adam Levine, John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini — competed against one another to sway Bryson's final decision and scout him for their team. However, after much deliberation, the contestant joined John Legend's team, looking forward to learning from his mentorship and experience.

The experts were not only impressed by Bryson's vocal range and unique vocal quality but also his stage presence. The participant left a lasting impression on the viewers as well. The Voice fans took to X to praise Bryson's performance, appreciating his tone and vocal abilities.

"Bryson Battle that opening salvo blew me away. So fluid, gave me chills. He milked every moment. Beautiful falsetto runs and rich chest vocals," a fan wrote.

"Okay so Bryson is going on my team IMMEDIATELY," another fan commented.

"Bryson ATE THAT literally brought tears to my eyes fr," a netizen commented.

The Voice fans were in awe of Bryson's act with some already calling him the season's standout singer and the potential winner.

"Bryson Battle is #TheVoice," a user reacted.

"Bryson Battle you WILL be winning the voice," a person commented.

"That was an incredible performance by Bryson battle," another fan wrote.

"Wow that queen can sing! On the best I've heard ever on the show. My top pick so far to win! Go Bryson Go!" one user posted.

Other fans of The Voice expressed a similar sentiment.

"Up next tonight on #VoiceBlinds is #BrysonBattle singing " A Song For You". It's a 4 chair turn for Bryson!! Welcome him to #TeamLegend Congrats Bryson!" another netizen commented.

"Greatest voice I've ever heard in my life" — The Voice coach Michael Bublé comments on Bryson's performance

Episode 2 of The Voice season 27 saw Bryson Battle step onto the stage, hoping to impress the coaches. The North Carolina native not only received a four-chair turn from the experts but also walked away with some noteworthy compliments. Michael went so far as to compare himself with Bryson, saying:

"You might have the greatest voice I've ever heard in my life... I sing that song every night in my shows, and I've never sung it that good."

Before stepping onto the stage for his audition, the 21-year-old participant revealed during a conversation with the cameras that there had not been a time in his life when he was not singing. He then opened up about his battle with vitiligo, a skin condition where the skin cells stop producing pigment. Bryson hoped he made "little Bryson proud" by "proudly wearing" his vitiligo spots.

Coach Adam was equally amazed by Bryson's singing. While trying to convince him to join his team, the Girls Like You singer said:

"Only an idiot would be able to see and listen to what you do and not be blown away."

He advised Bryson to surprise viewers with his song choices and added that he was "amazing" and "unbelievable." New coach Kelsea gushed about Bryson's soulful singing. However, it was John's pitch that won over Bryson's heart. The All of Me singer said he made the song sound "fresh and new and exciting."

He appreciated the ease with which Bryson handled the song, saying it was as easy as "breathing" for him.

"We're truly blessed to have you on the show. This is why The Voice exists," John added.

The Voice season 27 airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET exclusively on NBC.

