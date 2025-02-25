"Smooth richness" — The Voice fans react to Antonio Ramsey's Blind Auditions performance

The Voice season 27 aired a new episode on February 24, 2025. It saw aspiring artists take on various genres to impress the coaches and convince them to turn their chairs. Among them was 35-year-old Antonio Ramsey, who failed to secure a chair-turn from the experts. However, his impromptu rendition of H-Town's Knockin da Boots changed John Legend's mind, making him hit the Coach Replay buzzer.

Antonio auditioned with Bobby Brown's Every Little Step, making everyone in the studio — audience and coaches — groove to the song's rhythm. Although the experts danced to the music and enjoyed the performance, they did not turn for Antonio since his voice was a bit pitchy.

John gave Antonio another chance to prove his skills. Antonio's cover of H-Town's song ultimately convinced John to reconsider his decision. The Voice fans took to X to comment on Antonio's act. While many appreciated his performance, some claimed it was not his best.

"Antonio Ramsey gave us a little bop in the opening. He was popping out the rhythm in these words, had the coaches singing along. His voice reminded a bit of John Legend, that smooth richness. He's def a well-rounded entertainer," a fan wrote.

"Antonio is grooving," another person commented.

"I LOVE the coach replay!! Antonio has an incredible voice, and he was definitely meant to be on Team Legend! I’m so glad he got a second chance to shine," a netizen tweeted.

"Yay Antonio!!! Ps that red jean jacket is," one user posted.

Some fans of The Voice were skeptical about Antonio's performance.

"Antonio singing some Bobby Brown ... Not sure if right song tho!!!" a user reacted.

"They were too busy grooving to the song that I'm not sure they were listening Antonio," a person commented.

Other fans of The Voice applauded John for using his Coach Replay on Antonio.

"Yayyyy!!! John used his coach replay!!!" a person reacted.

"The coach replay option makes me HaPpy!!" another netizen commented.

"OMG! Antonio from West Palm Beach got a coach's replay and is on Team Legend!" one tweeted.

"Your voice was like just not correct for the song" — The Voice coach John Legend on Antonio's song choice

Before stepping onto the stage, the 35-year-old singer from Florida revealed that he considered himself more of a dancer than a singer. Antonio added that he had worked as a background dancer for rapper and singer-songwriter, Missy Elliott. Although the show's host Carson Daly advised him to focus on singing, Antonio could not keep himself from grooving to the music on stage.

The Voice coaches started to dance as soon as Antonio began singing Bobby Brown's Every Little Step.

"I love that song!" Adam Levine said.

While reviewing The Voice contestant's performance, Michael Bublé noted that the song was "difficult" for an audition performance. The other experts chimed in, saying Antonio sounded pitchy.

Although John praised Antonio's voice, he agreed with Michael's analysis.

"You picking that song was a real crowd-pleaser but it was also a huge challenge for you as an auditioner. You have this rich, elegant tone and the depth and the richness of your voice was like just not correct for the song. But if you sang another song, it would be perfect," he explained.

The All of Me singer advised Antonio to try another song, which was mid-tempo or slower. After Antonio sang the H-Town song, John pressed his Coach Replay button, saying the original pick was a "mismatch."

The Voice season 27 airs every Monday at 8 pm ET exclusively on NBC.

