"I went from no to yes" — American Idol season 23 judge Luke Bryan's honest take on John Foster’s performance

American Idol season 23 aired episode 3 on March 23, 2025, on ABC. In this episode, Luke Bryan initially expressed uncertainty about John Foster’s ability to advance in the competition. However, his opinion changed after Foster’s second performance. The country artist and judge stated:

Ad

"That last song certainly showed us that. I’m a Yes. I went from no to yes."

Foster, an 18-year-old hailing from Addis, Louisiana, walked into the audition room carrying Cajun cuisine and dreams of becoming a "singing oncologist." He mentioned that he is presently pursuing a degree in biology and intends to go to medical school. His audition included two country songs, which led to discussion among the judges about his vocal abilities.

Ad

Trending

Luke Bryan changes his vote on John Foster’s

American Idol audition

John Foster’s first song and judges’ initial reactions

Ad

Foster kicked off his American Idol audition by performing Don't Rock the Jukebox by Alan Jackson. It showcased his country style, but Carrie Underwood asked if he could sing another track to better highlight his vocals.

"Alan Jackson was my first concert in 1994. I was 11. I love me some Alan. Do you perhaps have another song that kind of showcases your vocals a little more?" Underwood asked.

Ad

Lionel Richie expressed his desire to hear an alternative perspective from Foster. He remarked:

"I want to hear more of who you are, and I mean, I love the timber. You’re going to carve your way out now and start making your sound."

Luke Bryan’s duet with John Foster

Ad

In response to Underwood’s request, Foster performed Goodbye Time by Conway Twitty. Playing his acoustic guitar, he delivered a rendition of the song that led Bryan to join in for a duet. After this performance, Underwood remarked:

"I got the information that I wanted out of that. There’s such a sweet spot in your voice that that song really brought out."

Ad

She advised him to be mindful of his song choices moving forward. Underwood emphasized that if he advanced to Hollywood, he should be himself "for sure" and also consider how to "navigate different situations" when performing various genres.

Luke Bryan acknowledged his initial doubts about Foster’s vocal potential in the competition but changed his stance after the second performance. He stated that Richie had expressed what he was thinking, adding that he was unsure if Foster’s vocals were strong enough to advance through "many, many rounds of American Idol."

Ad

However, he recognized that Foster had a "nice voice" and possessed "a lot of great tools."

John Foster advances to Hollywood

Ad

Following the discussion, all three American Idol judges voted to send Foster to Hollywood. After receiving his golden ticket, Foster reflected on the audition process and the impact of Underwood’s request.

"I never expected to be doing a duet with Luke Bryan today...I definitely have Carrie to thank for my audition being a success. That second song really drove it home," he told host Ryan Seacrest.

Ad

He noted that the experience taught him the importance of adaptability in the competition, as his ability to switch songs played a crucial role in securing his spot in Hollywood.

American Idol season 23 airs Sundays at 8 PM ET on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback