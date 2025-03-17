Who is Bryson Quick from American Idol season 23? Age, Instagram, and more explored

Bryson Quick is a 17-year-old Tennessee high school student who is a contestant on American Idol season 23. He gained popularity after his audition where he sang a country-tinged version of Pink Floyd's Time. The judges, Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, commented on his voice.

After his audition, he was given a chance to tour with American Idol season 19 winner Chayce Beckham at the Grand Ole Opry. His experience on the show has been noticed, and he has posted about his experiences on his Instagram account, @brysonquickmusic, which gained more than 5,363 fans.

Inside Bryson Quick’s performance on American Idol and Instagram presence

Bryson's audition performance

In his audition, Bryson Quick performed his rendition of Time by Pink Floyd, adding country flair to the song. Judges gave him positive comments, with Carrie Underwood citing that his voice was unique among country artists. Lionel Richie praised the distinctiveness of his voice, and Luke Bryan likened him to past American Idol champion Chayce Beckham.

The judges together decided to advance Bryson to the next round in Hollywood. Luke Bryan also arranged a meeting between Bryson and Chayce Beckham via video call. Beckham, who happened to be in town for a Grand Ole Opry performance, invited Bryson to accompany him on stage.

That night, Bryson played 23 with Beckham at the Grand Ole Opry in his first time playing there. He later explained that he had been a fan of Beckham and was privileged to share the stage with him.

Bryson Quick’s Instagram presence

Bryson Quick provides updates on his music career on Instagram at @brysonquickmusic, where he has more than 5,000 followers. His page includes posts about American Idol and his music. On March 17, 2025, he shared photos from his performance at the Grand Ole Opry with the caption:

"Still in shock! I can’t believe I got to play the @opry !!!! I just got the golden ticket to Hollywood! 🎟️🌟 Huge thanks to @CarrieUnderwood, @lukebryan, and @LionelRichie! 🎤 Such an incredible honor! 🙌 #GoldenTicket #Idol #brysonquick #brysononidol"

He uploaded a video on March 14, 2025, of himself singing an original song called After All, stating that it was the first song he ever wrote and requesting his followers' opinions about it. He posted a video on February 12, 2025, of himself singing Weatherman by Bocephus, writing:

"Well it’s rained the past 3 days here so this is ‘Weatherman’ by the one and only Bocephus!"

On February 1, 2025, he shared photos from his American Idol audition, captioned:

"Well here ya go!! I recently got the chance to audition for season 23 of @americanidol in front of judges @lionelrichie, @carrieunderwood, and @lukebryan!!! Make sure yall tune into @abc and @hulu on March 9th to see how it goes!!"

Bryson Quick's participation in American Idol season 23 has generated interest among country music fans. His performances and social media updates continue to document his progress in the competition.

New episodes of American Idol air on Sunday nights on ABC and are available to stream the following day on Hulu. Viewers can also watch live through the ABC app, ABC's official website, or supported live-streaming platforms.

