"You’ve got to amp this thing up" – American Idol's Luke Bryan pushes contestant Sophia Humbert to show more rage

Sophia Humbert's American Idol audition on March 23, 2025, started at the piano and ended with a demolished truck. The 22-year-old from Anthem, Arizona, performed Carrie Underwood's Before He Cheats in the Los Angeles audition room.

After her initial performance, the judges noted her technical skill, but wanted more emotional connection. Luke Bryan then presented a solution, stating:

"You've got to amp this thing up... I've got the plan. Let's do it. It's exercise time."

Luke Bryan then led Humbert outside to a red pickup truck equipped with baseball bats and protective gear. Humbert earned unanimous approval and a golden ticket to American Idol’s Hollywood Week after performing while destroying the vehicle alongside Bryan, Underwood, and Lionel Richie.

Humbert arrived at the audition with clear musical aspirations. When talking with host Ryan Seacrest, she shared:

"The dream is to be an artist, write my own music and go on tour."

Her connection to music started early, as she revealed that Carrie Underwood's songs were the first ones she learned on guitar. Her initial audition choice reflected this influence. Taking her place at the grand piano in the Los Angeles audition room, Humbert performed dressed in a white sweater, black leather jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Bryan responded to the first performance with praise, saying "That was lovely!" However, Underwood offered specific feedback about the emotional aspects of the song. She explained that while she was not typically angry, everyone had stress that needed an outlet.

The judges recognized potential in Humbert's voice, but they wanted to see more emotional connection to the material. This led Bryan to suggest a different approach to help bring out the intensity the song required. The American Idol judge's solution involved taking the entire judging panel and contestant to an outdoor location.

The production team had prepared a setup that included a rusty red pickup truck, matching the theme of Underwood's original song. They provided protective equipment for everyone involved, including safety glasses and baseball bats. Bryan described this new approach as "an accelerated course on angst, anger, frustration" designed to help Humbert connect with the song's emotional core.

The American Idol group gathered around the truck with their Louisville Sluggers ready. Each judge got involved in the demonstration, following the song's famous lyrics. They took turns keying the sides, smashing windows, and striking headlights. Underwood herself recreated her song's iconic moment by digging a key into the side of the pickup truck.

During the truck destruction segment, Humbert delivered her second rendition of Before He Cheats. After watching Humbert's more energetic version, the judges cast their votes. Richie, Underwood, and Bryan each gave positive responses to her transformed performance.

Their unanimous decision granted Humbert the golden ticket, advancing her to the Hollywood round of the competition. The unconventional audition method had achieved its intended purpose, helping Humbert express the emotional intensity the judges were looking for in her American Idol performance.

Song background

Before He Cheats holds significance in country music history as Carrie Underwood's first song to sell over two million digital copies, according to Country Music Nation. Originally written for Gretchen Wilson, the song became Underwood's when Wilson did not record it.

Released as the third single from Underwood's debut album Some Hearts, it remained on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 64 weeks. The song earned Underwood a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2008 and was named Best Country Song at the ceremony. Now certified seven times platinum, it remains the singer's highest-selling single to date.

American Idol season 23 airs on ABC network.

