Why is A Minecraft Movie rated PG? Explained 

The film adaptation of the bestselling video game, A Minecraft Movie, is out now in movie theaters. It was released in cinemas in the US on April 4, 2025, bringing the story of four outcasts who got stuck in the world of Minecraft and must learn the skills in the game to get back to the real world.

With the video game's primary target audience being children and younger players, the movie adaptation followed suit by keeping things family-friendly. A Minecraft Movie comes with a PG rating for parental guidance because of some "language," "violence," and "suggestive/rude humor" in the movie.

The video game flick stars Jason Momoa, Hack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and more. Jennifer Coolidge, who is known for her work in the comedy genre, and New Zealand comedian and actor Jermaine Clement are also cast in the movie, promising a fun, family-friendly comedy adventure film.

A Minecraft Movie's PG rating explained

The official rating for A Minecraft Movie was released months before its April premiere, with the Classifications and Rating Administration (CARA), via Film Ratings, giving it a PG rating. Per the listing, the reason for the rating is listed as:

"Rated PG for violence/action, language, suggestive/rude humor, and some scary images."

The film is family-friendly and aimed at young fans of the game, which is rated E10+ for "fantasy violence." However, it includes action scenes that may be scary for younger kids, such as skeletons, giant spiders, fiery monsters, zombies, Creepers, and warrior swine.

As for inappropriate language, there are several jokes with the word "b*tt" and a character saying, "What the h*ll?"

What is A Minecraft Movie about?

Based on Mojang Studio's popular sandbox video game Minecraft, the film is brought to the big screen by Warner Bros., and Legendary Entertainment with Thelma the Unicorn director Jared Hess directing the movie. Meanwhile, the screenplay is credited to Chris Bowman, Hubble Palmer, Neil Widener, Gavin James, and Chris Galleta.

As A Minecraft Movie story synopsis suggests, the story will revolve around characters trying to learn the skills in the game. It will follow four outcasts who find themselves pulled through a mysterious portal and into the strange world of Minecraft, and they have to do what it takes to leave the game and return to the real world.

The four misfits in the story are Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison (Jason Momoa), who is a video game champion from the 80s, Natalie (Emma Myers), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks). Steve, played by Jack Black, will be their savior because he's an experienced player and can help them on their journey.

The four, plus Steve, will face several antagonists—creatures from The Nether—like piglins and zombies. These beings want to cause chaos and destroy the joy and creativity in the Overworld. With that, the humans trapped in Minecraft must do two things—find a way to get back home and save the Overworld

