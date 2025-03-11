Why is SNL's Lady Gaga-hosted episode facing online backlash? Explained

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is facing backlash after its latest episode, which aired on March 9, 2025, featured a controversial sketch with Lady Gaga as the host. The SNL skit Birthday at Friendly's started as a parody of restaurant birthday traditions but took a darker turn when the staff carried out a ritualistic punishment on a customer who lied about her birthday.

The scene drew inspiration from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and included demonic chants, blood-drinking, and a heart extraction. Some viewers accused SNL of promoting satanic imagery, leading to online backlash. According to a Newsweek report dated March 10, 2025, reactions on social media ranged from outrage to mockery.

Religious critics and conspiracy theorists expressed concern over the symbolism in the sketch. Some described it as evil and suggested it carried a deeper meaning, as reported by The Daily Beast on March 10, 2025.

Lady Gaga appeared on the show as part of her promotions for her latest album, Mayhem, which was released on March 7, 2025.

"Satanic. Lame. Unfunny. Horrible" — A Twitter user criticized SNL's controversial sketch, which has sparked widespread backlash online

What happened in the sketch?

The sketch follows a woman, played by Heidi Gardner, who is caught lying about her birthday at a Friendly's restaurant to score a free dessert. The restaurant staff, led by Lady Gaga, initially plays along before launching into an elaborate ritualistic punishment.

The sequence features Gaga's character instructing Gardner to "drink the blood of Lamashtu," a reference to a Mesopotamian demon. As she speaks, blood pours from another server's mouth.

Shortly after, a high priest resembling Mola Ram from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (played by Marcello Hernández) appears, locking Gardner in a cage and performing a dramatic heart extraction. The sketch ends with her heart being served to her friends as an ice cream sundae, complete with a tiny cone on top.

Public reaction and backlash

SNL faced immediate criticism from conservative viewers and religious groups after the episode aired. Some accused the show of normalizing satanic imagery, while conspiracy theorists alleged a more sinister agenda behind the sketch. Social media was flooded with reactions, with one X user declaring it:

“Satanic. Lame. Unfunny. Horrible”.

"This is beyond disturbing," read another comment.

The online backlash escalated as certain right-wing influencers and religious commentators picked up on the controversy, further fueling the debate. Despite the criticism, Gaga's supporters quickly countered the backlash, dismissing the outrage as an overreaction.

Some fans mocked the conspiracy theories with satire, including a viral fake Fox News headline that jokingly suggested Gaga had performed an actual satanic ritual on live television, as per The Daily Beast report dated March 10, 2025. Others simply posted Satan-themed GIFs or edited images of Gaga with the number "666" on her forehead in response to the controversy.

SNL's history with religious themes

This is not the first time SNL has been accused of incorporating religious or satanic imagery. Over the years, the long-running sketch show has featured various skits with religious and demonic themes, including Church Chat: Satan in 2013 and The Devil on His Latest Accomplishments in 2022.

However, the Birthday at Friendly's skit struck a particularly sensitive nerve among some viewers, possibly due to its exaggerated horror elements and ritualistic references.

Lady Gaga's previous controversies

Lady Gaga in The Fashion Awards 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Lady Gaga herself has previously faced accusations of promoting satanic imagery. In 2012, she canceled a sold-out show in Indonesia after facing backlash from religious groups who accused her of spreading "devil worship" through her performances, as per a report by LateNighter dated March 10, 2025.

Did the backlash affect the episode's reception?

While the controversy dominated online discussions, Saturday Night Live's latest episode was otherwise met with mixed reviews. Critics noted that Gaga delivered strong musical performances, singing two tracks from her new album Mayhem -Abracadabra and Killah, which were well-received by audiences.

However, some reviewers felt the sketches overall were underwhelming, with The Guardian describing the episode as "middle of the road" and lacking truly memorable comedic moments.

Whether the controversy will have any lasting impact on SNL or Gaga remains to be seen.

