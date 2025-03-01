Who is hosting SNL tonight (March 1)? Everything to know

Saturday Night Live (SNL) returns with a brand-new episode on March 1, 2025, featuring stand-up comedian Shane Gillis as the host, and Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae as the musical guest.

Ad

This marks Gillis’s second time hosting, following his debut on February 24, 2024, during season 49. McRae also makes her second appearance as a musical guest, having performed previously on November 18, 2023, in an episode hosted by Jason Momoa.

Gillis, known for co-creating and starring in Netflix’s comedy series Tires, will take the stage at Studio 8H, while McRae will perform songs from her latest album, So Close to What. This episode follows SNL’s recent 50th-anniversary special, and a new promo features Gillis encountering the cast as they recover from the event.

Ad

Trending

Shane Gillis hosts SNL tonight, March 1, 2025

Ad

Saturday Night Live is back with an all-new episode on March 1, 2025, featuring Shane Gillis as the host and Tate McRae as the musical guest.

In a newly released promo, Gillis walks through the SNL office alongside cast member Ashley Padilla, where the aftermath of SNL50: The Anniversary Special is still evident.

The sketch humorously portrays the cast dealing with the lingering effects of the milestone celebration, with Mikey Day wearing Sarah Sherman’s signature outfit and the Please Don’t Destroy trio too exhausted to recall their names.

Ad

Tonight’s episode also coincides with Colin Jost marking 12 years as a Weekend Update anchor. With Gillis hosting, Saturday Night Live continues a trend of welcoming back hosts from season 49.

A brief look at Shane Gillis’s career

Ad

Saturday Night Live tonight features comedian Shane Gillis as the host, marking his second time leading the show after his debut in 2024. Gillis began performing stand-up in 2012, later gaining recognition as co-host of Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, which became the most-subscribed podcast on Patreon in 2024.

His career took a turn in 2019 when he was briefly hired and then fired from Saturday Night Live due to resurfaced podcast clips containing offensive language. Despite this, he continued building his career with comedy specials and online sketches.

Ad

In 2020, Gillis launched Gilly & Keeves, a digital sketch series, and in 2021, he released Shane Gillis: Live in Austin. He gained further prominence with his 2023 Netflix special Beautiful Dogs, and his series Tires, which premiered in 2024. He has also appeared in Bupkis, starred in an Eminem music video, and played a supporting role in Easy’s Waltz.

Gillis declined an offer to portray Donald Trump on SNL’s season 50, and instead returned as host for SNL. A lifelong sports fan, he follows Philadelphia teams and Notre Dame football.

Ad

Saturday Night Live cast, stream options, and air timings

Ad

Below is the complete lineup of cast members appearing on Saturday Night Live for the March 1, 2025, episode.

Repertory Players

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernandez

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Bowen Yang

Featured Players

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Where to watch the latest episodes?

Saturday Night Live tonight airs live on NBC at 11:30 pm ET, and is available in the United States through cable or over-the-air antennas. Those looking for a streaming option can watch on Peacock. NBC’s official platform requires a premium subscription that costs $7.99 per month.

Ad

Viewers outside the United States may face challenges due to regional restrictions.

In India, some Peacock content is available on JioCinema through NBCUniversal’s partnership with Viacom18, which began in 2023.

SNL’s air timings

SNL tonight airs live on NBC at the scheduled times.

Time Zone Date Local Time Eastern Time (ET) March 1, 2025 11:30 pm Pacific Time (PT) March 1, 2025 08:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) March 2, 2025 04:30 am Central European Time (CET) March 2, 2025 05:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) March 2, 2025 10 am

Ad

Looking ahead, SNL will continue with back-to-back new episodes. On March 8, 2025, Lady Gaga will host and perform as the musical guest. Gaga’s appearance coincides with her latest album, Mayhem, which features the singles Disease and Abracadabra.

Saturday Night Live airs live at 11:30 pm ET on NBC and streams the following day on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback