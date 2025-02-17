Where to watch SNL 50 special? Streaming details for the 50th anniversary special

The iconic SNL 50 anniversary special is here, and fans are eager to relive 50 years of laughs and unforgettable moments from the beloved sketch comedy show. There was a star-stubbed lineup, musical guests, and former and current cast members at this three-hour event on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

From famous sketches to emotional tributes, this milestone special looks to be unlike any other. Although the anniversary special will be live on NBC, Peacock will also be simulcast so that viewers may stream the event online.

Saturday Night Live, or SNL, has been an integral part of American culture since it first aired in 1975. Over the years, the show has introduced iconic sketches, launched the careers of countless stars, and kept viewers entertained through its political humor and clever parodies.

The 50th anniversary celebration will feature vintage SNL cast members Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, and Eddie Murphy alongside fantastic music.

The SNL 50 anniversary special will air live on February 16 from 8-11 p.m. ET. Peacock will stream the special for fans at home. Before the celebration, celebrities and SNL alumni will be interviewed on the red carpet at 7 p.m. ET. Exclusive behind-the-scenes content is available through the show's social media livestreams.

Streaming options for SNL 50: Details explored

There are several ways you might stream SNL 50 if you are wondering how to view the special. NBC will broadcast the anniversary show live; fans without cable can access it by streaming services carrying NBC.

Popular choices consist of Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream. These services provide live TV streaming so you may view the event straight from your device.

Peacock will also have SNL 50 accessible for those seeking a more reasonably priced solution. Viewers who subscribe to Peacock may stream the whole three-hour special for only $7.99 a month.

Peacock is also a great choice for those who wish to see a range of shows and events since it presents a yearly offer for $29.99. Peacock is running a limited-tim e special campaign whereby fans may get a year-long subscription at a discount.

Watch SNL 50 on NBC and Peacock

For those looking to watch SNL 50 on NBC, it will be available at 8 p.m. ET on February 16. For those who have a cable or satellite TV package that includes NBC, you can use the NBC app or go to NBC.com to stream the show.

Peacock is the best way to stream without a cable connection. Peacock has a huge collection of old SNL episodes, including the anniversary special. This makes it the best choice for fans who want to watch old sketches and performances again.

The much-awaited red carpet event, which starts an hour before the special airs, also finds home on Peacock's streaming platform. This offers a first-hand view of the stars arriving and getting ready for the milestone celebration. Additionally available for fans are interviews and unique events featuring SNL alumni including Adam Sandler, Kristen Wiig, and many more.

All about the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special

Saturday Night Live has been an important part of the culture for fifty years, and the SNL 50th anniversary special will honor that. Eddie Murphy, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Will Ferrell are just a few of the former cast members who will be at the anniversary show. Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, and Sabrina Carpenter will also be performing music.

As SNL 50 brings together some of the most well-known names in entertainment, viewers should expect a mix of humor, nostalgia, and surprises. The special will also pay honor to the late cast members and legendary personalities who helped to define the show as it is today.

Whether they are die-hard fans or just discovering the magic of this venerable program, viewers of all ages will appreciate seeing Saturday Night Live.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on SNL 50 and similar projects as the year progresses.

