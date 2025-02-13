SNL50: The Homecoming Concert to feature two iconic characters, reveals former cast member 

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert is set to be a landmark event in Saturday Night Live’s 50-year history, bringing together music, comedy, and some familiar faces. Taking place on February 14 at Radio City Music Hall, the event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and executively produced by Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson.

While much of the focus is on the musical acts, the event has sparked speculation for another reason. During a conversation on Today with Jenna Bush Hager, former SNL cast member Ana Gasteyer initially avoided revealing any specifics about what’s in store, even playfully dodging questions in a moment reminiscent of a viral celebrity interview as per Decider, February 11, 2025.

Eventually, she acknowledged that while much of SNL50: The Homecoming Concert is created in real-time, there are things worth looking forward to. Adding to the intrigue, former SNL writer Paula Pell hinted that audiences might see some well-loved characters resurface, such as Bobbi and Marty Culp, played by Will Ferrell and Anna Gasteyer, as reported by Decider.

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Former SNL writer Paula Pell reveals secrets about the upcoming SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

During a recent appearance on Today, former SNL writer Pell suggested that SNL50: The Homecoming Concert could have a Debby Downer sketch in the works, along with the possible return of Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer’s fan-favorite musical duo, Marty and Bobbi Culp, according to Decider.

For context, The Culps, from The Culp Family Musical Performances, were recurring Saturday Night Live characters from 1996 to 2002, played by Will Ferrell (Marty Culp) and Ana Gasteyer (Bobbi Mohan-Culp). The couple, music teachers at Altadena Middle School, humorously performed conservative medleys of contemporary pop, R&B, and rap songs at school events.

While Pell didn’t confirm the details outright, her comments have fueled speculation about which classic sketches might make an appearance at the event.

Ana Gasteyer, also present during the interview, tried to sidestep questions about the event in a humorous exchange with Today host Jenna Bush Hager. As per Decider, Bush Hager pressed Gasteyer for details, prompting her to jokingly run away from the set, mimicking Cynthia Erivo’s viral reaction in a separate Access Hollywood interview.

According to the Decider, the interaction went like this:

“No, what’s happening? Come on, I heard you’re in it!” Bush Hager asks if she is in the upcoming SNL50 special “I’m not doing this!” Gasteyer repeated while running away jokingly. - Decider (February 11, 2025)

Gasteyer eventually returned to her seat and explained that much of the special’s content is developed at the last minute, but she expressed excitement about reuniting with her former castmates.

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert is set to air live on Peacock on February 14, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the event will feature performances from artists such as Lady Gaga, Jack White, Eddie Vedder, and Post Malone. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has also been added to the lineup. Broadway Video is producing the event, with Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson as executive producers.

While the concert will be available for live streaming on Peacock, select Regal Cinemas IMAX theatres across the United States will offer special fan screenings of SNL50: The Homecoming Concert. Audiences can watch the event at Regal Edwards Ontario Palace in California, Regal UA King of Prussia in Pennsylvania, Regal Lone Star in Texas, Regal Deer Park in New York, and Regal South Beach in Florida.

These screenings will have limited seating, with complimentary tickets exclusively available to members of the Fandango FanClub, Regal Crown Club, and IMAX subscriber programs.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback