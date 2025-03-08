Who is hosting SNL tonight (March 8)? Everything to know

SNL returns tonight, March 8, 2025, with Lady Gaga taking on double duty as both the host and musical guest. This marks her second time hosting Saturday Night Live and her fifth appearance as a musical guest. Gaga last hosted on November 16, 2013, in season 39, episode 6, where she also performed.

Her appearance comes just a day after the release of her latest album, Mayhem. The 15-track project includes contributions from her fiancé, Michael Polansky, who co-produced the album and co-wrote seven songs. Gaga has credited Polansky with encouraging her to return to pop music, telling Vogue last fall,

“He was like, ‘Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music.’”

SNL airs live at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. This episode is the 14th installment of season 50 and the 982nd episode overall.

SNL returns tonight with Lady Gaga taking on the roles of both host and musical guest for the March 8, 2025 episode.

In the lead-up to the episode, Gaga has been preparing with rehearsals, where she showcased a new hairstyle, a short black bob with baby bangs, while practicing at a piano in the show's office. In a recently released SNL promo, she humorously narrates her surroundings through song, poking fun at those around her. The clip also playfully references a running gag about cast member Heidi Gardner’s office situation.

Gaga’s musical performance on SNL follows her recent medley with The Lonely Island at the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert. The singer has been making headlines not just for her television appearances but also for the release of her latest album, Mayhem, which debuted on March 7.

Fans are also speculating about a potential cameo from her fiancé, Michael Polansky, who co-produced Mayhem and co-wrote several tracks. Whether or not he appears on stage, Gaga’s return to SNL is expected to bring a mix of music and comedy.

A brief look at Lady Gaga’s career

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta was born in 1986 and rose to fame with the release of her debut album, The Fame, in 2008. She followed it up with The Fame Monster in 2009, delivering hit singles like Poker Face, Bad Romance, and Telephone. Over the years, she has explored different genres, shifting from electronic rock on Born This Way to jazz collaborations with Tony Bennett on Cheek to Cheek and Love for Sale.

Her acting career includes a lead role in A Star Is Born, which won her an Academy Award for Best Original Song. She also played Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci and recently starred alongside Joaquin Phoenix as Harleen Quinzel in Joker: Folie à Deux.

She released Mayhem in 2025, just one day before returning to Saturday Night Live. With fourteen Grammy Awards and multiple number-one albums, she has built a reputation for constantly reinventing herself. As she returns to SNL, audiences can look forward to an exciting night of music and performance.

Saturday Night Live cast, stream options, and air timings

The full list of cast members set to appear on Saturday Night Live for the March 8, 2025, episode.

Repertory Players

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernandez

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Bowen Yang

Featured Players

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Where to watch the latest episodes?

Saturday Night Live airs live tonight on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET. Viewers in the United States can watch it via cable or over-the-air broadcast. Those looking for a streaming option can find the episode on Peacock. Access to NBC’s streaming platform requires a premium subscription, which costs $7.99 per month.

Availability outside the United States depends on regional restrictions. In India, JioCinema offers select content from Peacock as part of NBCUniversal’s partnership with Viacom18, which started in 2023.

SNL’s air timings

Tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live will be broadcast live on NBC at the following scheduled airtimes.

Region Time Zone Local Air Time United States (ET) Eastern Time (ET) 11:30 PM, March 8, 2025 United States (PT) Pacific Time (PT) 8:30 PM, March 8, 2025 United Kingdom Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 4:30 AM, March 9, 2025 India Indian Standard Time (IST) 10:00 AM, March 9, 2025 Australia Australian Eastern Time (AET) 3:30 PM, March 9, 2025 Japan Japan Standard Time (JST) 1:30 PM, March 9, 2025

