"Best week of the year"— Internet reacts to mid-week song sketch by Lady Gaga promoting upcoming SNL appearance

Lady Gaga is set to return to Saturday Night Live this weekend, taking on both hosting and musical guest duties for the second time. In anticipation of the March 8 episode, NBC released a promotional clip on March 5, featuring the singer-songwriter improvising songs at the piano about random office occurrences.

The sketch, which showcases Gaga’s signature theatricality and humor, has generated a wave of reactions online, ranging from amusement to skepticism.

The promo features Gaga seated at a piano in the SNL offices, singing exaggerated lyrics about cast members' daily activities. Among the highlights is her dramatic delivery of "She has bedbugs!" referring to Heidi Gardner’s character, who appears in pajamas, suggesting she has been living in the office.

She also sings about Andrew Dismukes' midday breakfast sandwich and Devon Walker's bold fashion choice—a cowboy hat. The clip ends with the show's official X account captioning it: "It’s Lady Gaga week!"

This marks Lady Gaga's sixth overall appearance on SNL. She previously hosted once in 2013 and has been a musical guest four times, last appearing in 2023 alongside Bad Bunny. Her latest stint coincides with the release of her seventh studio album, Mayhem, dropping March 7, featuring tracks like Abracadabra and Die With a Smile, her Grammy-winning collaboration with Bruno Mars.

Following the release of the SNL promo, fans and critics alike took to social media to share their thoughts. Some praised Gaga's spontaneity and vocal prowess, while others questioned the comedic effectiveness of the bit.

"Also known as the best week of the year," wrote a fan on X.

"Out of all the words, I would have never imagined Gaga to be belting BEEEEEDBUUUUUUUGS 🔈on the piano. I weirdly like it," said another.

"Man, I would buy a ticket just to see and hear her sing 'WHYYYYYYYYYY' on loop," another fan shared.

However, not everyone was sold on the skit’s humor. Some users questioned the effectiveness of the clip in promoting the show.

"The idea of these clips is supposed to make folks wanna watch, right?" asked a user.

"Gaga is redeeming herself from the atrocious Joker movie," another X user commented.

"She's so mother and we will be tuned in ofc, but American humor is dead cause what the hell is this 😭 looks like those stupid ads on YouTube we all hate," shared some another X user.

Lady Gaga’s return to SNL comes amid major career milestones

Lady Gaga's Saturday Night Live appearance comes at a pivotal moment in her career. The singer is gearing up for the release of Mayhem, her first solo album in four years, which features a mix of pop and rock influences.

The album’s lead single, Abracadabra, has already gained traction, while her collaboration with Bruno Mars on Die With a Smile, won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Aside from music, Gaga has also been in the spotlight for her acting. She recently appeared in Joker: Folie à Deux, in 2024, in which she stars as 'Harley Quinn' opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

Beyond SNL and her album, Lady Gaga has been actively involved in philanthropic efforts. Recently, she announced a new mental health initiative under her Born This Way Foundation, focusing on providing resources and support for young people.

