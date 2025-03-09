“Nothing about this is funny”- Internet reacts as Lady Gaga jokes about her 2013 SNL performance with R. Kelly

On March 9, 2025, Lady Gaga appeared in Saturday Night Live, triggering online criticism when she made jokes about sharing the stage with R. Kelly during his 2013 performance. While some liked Gaga's comedic approach, many expressed negative opinions for joking about someone who would go on to receive serious convictions.

Her remarks attracted quick social media attention, receiving polarizing reactions from the netizens. During her SNL monologue, Lady Gaga quipped about her past appearance on the show.

"I'm so happy to be back at SNL. The last time I hosted was in 2013. And every aspect of my performance aged amazingly. Because there's no need to Google 'SNL 2013 Lady Gaga featuring R. Kelly.' I won’t bring it up!" she said.

The audience laughed, but online reactions were mixed. Gaga and Kelly's 2013 performance of Do What U Want was widely criticized. This was after R. Kelly faced multiple allegations, and was later convicted of racketeering and s*x trafficking. During their performance, Kelly simulated s*x acts with Gaga on stage, leading to controversy at the time.

Following Kelly's legal troubles, Gaga distanced herself from the collaboration, removing the song from streaming platforms in 2019, and apologizing for working with him, as reported by The Telegraph on January 10, 2019.

Despite this, some fans felt Gaga’s joke about the performance was insensitive, given the harm caused by Kelly. Others, however, believed she was making light of her past and moving forward. Many social media users condemned Gaga’s decision to joke about the performance, emphasizing the severity of R. Kelly’s crimes.

"Nothing about this is funny… that man did so much harm to so many women," one user wrote.

"That man is nothing to joke about," another user commented.

"Singing 'Do What U Want with My Body' with a r@p!$t is def a choice," one person tweeted.

"Joking about this… where’s the respect for his victims," one netizen said.

On the other hand, some fans defended Gaga, arguing that she was simply making a self-deprecating joke about her past decisions.

"Haha, that’s a clever joke! Lady Gaga always knows how to keep things light and funny. It’s wild to think about how much has changed since then," one person wrote.

"Lmao she knows how to laugh at the past and keep it moving, owning the moment like only gaga can," another supporter commented.

"Always love your sense of humor, Gaga! Your performances just keep getting better with time. Can't wait to see what you do next!" one more fan added.

Lady Gaga moves on from past controversy, but criticism remains

Beyond the joke about R. Kelly, Lady Gaga used her SNL monologue to poke fun at her acting career, including the mixed reception of Joker: Folie à Deux. She acknowledged that she and co-star Joaquin Phoenix won a Razzie Award for Worst Screen Duo.

"Joke’s on them. I love winning things! And my Razzie brings me one step closer to an EGORT. It's like an EGOT, but it’s hurtful," she said.

Lady Gaga also commented on her current status in the music industry, noting that at 38 years old, she was in the "scientifically best age for a female pop star to be." Gaga further joked that "Chappell Roan is 58. And Charli XCX, she's 75. Tate McRae is my biological grandmother," as reported by the Deadline.

Lady Gaga recently released her seventh studio album, Mayhem.

