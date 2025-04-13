“Slayed. Annihilated”- Saturday Night Live fans react to The White Potus skit

Episode 17 of Saturday Night Live season 50 was released on April 12. This was one of the many episodes in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the generational show. After the previous episode saw Lady Gaga acting and singing her way through the comedy show, Lizzo took the stage in episode 17 alongside the coveted host Jon Hamm and recurring guest Scarlett Johansson.

Ad

The episode addressed the recent hype of The White Lotus by creating a spoof of the same called The White Potus. The sketch made digs at the president's introduction of the tariffs. Fans of Saturday Night Live came to X to react to this as the topic comically addressed the double hypes of the show and the new bills.

"Ok… the @nbcsnl bit titled 'The White Potus' killed. Slayed. Annihilated," a fan said.

Ad

Trending

The Tweet above (Image via X/@YouNOTthefather)

"The White Potus is the funniest thing Saturday Night Live has done in years," said another.

Ad

"#SNL give a raise immediately to whoever wrote that White Potus skit," added a third.

"Holy sh*t! #snl just nailed The White POTUS skit! Funniest thing I’ve seen from them in quite some time!" commented one.

Fans of Saturday Night Live praised the skit and stated how funny they found it.

"The White Potus was so good. And great to see Alex Moffatt and Beck Beckett cameos!" an X user wrote.

Ad

"This White Lotus parody, The White POTUS, on SNL right now. Hilarious. Jon Hamm as RFK Jr. Beck Bennett back as Putin," another user wrote.

"This Saturday Night Live White Potus take on White Lotus is just as amazing and equally disturbing. Watch until the very end," commented one.

"Could we just get, like, an ENTIRE season of THIS?! 'The White Potus' - 10/10! Hands down, the best sketch of the night, and YEAR," wrote another.

Ad

An overview of The White Potus skit from Saturday Night Live

The skit included Chloe Fineman as Melania Trump, who was spoofing Victoria Ratliff. James Austin Johnson played Trump and Victoria's husband, Timothy Ratliff. The three Ratliff children resembled Eric Trump, Mikey Day, and Donald Trump Jr., and Scarlett Johansson played Ivanka Trump.

Ad

In the skit, Trump popped a tiny McDonald's burger resembling lorazapam as his sons took protein shakes in the next room, and Ivanka was at a Buddhist temple. At the temple, Ivanka heard the question,

"You must ask yourself, 'Am I willing to give up greed and material possessions in order to lead an honest and ethical life?"

She couldn't bear living without those things, so she got her things and left the place, much like Piper from the show. While Lizzo played Belinda's role, one of the moments that made her role remarkable was her staring at the computer as she received the $5 million. She stated that it was $20 million last year.

Ad

Jon Hamm, playing RFK Jr., took up the role of Rick from The White Lotus, while Sarah Sherman played Chloe. The former brought a syringe full of measles and asked the latter what she thought about his plan of eradicating flouride out of American water.

Ad

"There's a monkey; kill it and eat it," she said.

Among other things that made the skit unforgettable was a shirtless depiction of Putin, resembling Valentin from the show, taking care of the trio of friends- the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, U.S. Attorney General Pam Biondi, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

For more updates on Saturday Night Live, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram account, @nbcsnl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More