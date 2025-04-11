“Sounds intriguing”- Saturday Night Live fans react to the upcoming UK version

The highly anticipated American reality TV show, Saturday Night Live, is poised to get a UK version. The UK version follows 50 years of its broadcast on American television, which is unusual for in-demand shows.

Ad

NBC, the broadcaster for the American version of the show, is owned by Comcast, a parent company to UK's Sky Studios, which is set to release Saturday Night Live UK in 2026. Sky made the exciting announcement on Thursday, April 10, and declared that Lorne Michaels, the creator of the original SNL, will be serving as the executive producer.

Saturday Night Live UK will feature comedians from all over the UK and Ireland, just as its American counterpart. It will also feature popular actors, musicians, and reality stars. Fans of the show used X to react to this exciting announcement.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I have a lot of questions, and I don't think 244 chars will suffice. I'm intrigued as to its makeup. There's quite the stand up comedy scene and the up and comers go on panel shows in the UK (Would I lie to you, 8 out 10 cats etc), so, where are the sketch performers...," said another.

Ad

"How familiar is Lorne Michaels with British comedy?" added third.

"If this is the next evolution of Mitchell & Webb and Armstrong & Miller, then I’m all for this. But you just know that it’s going to be the cast A League of their Own + Never Mind the Buzzcocks. Give up-and-coming comedians their chance," wrote another.

Ad

Some fans of Saturday Night Live from the US enquired if they would be able to stream it in their country.

"Any chance we’ll be able to watch live in the US?" an X user wrote.

"Maybe on Peacock? That depends on licensing issues... But I would love to see that on going...," another user wrote.

"Not gonna lie I'm incredibly chuffed that I came up with this gem," commented another.

Ad

"I nominate the 1st & 2nd celebrity host to be David Mitchell & Bob Mortimer!!!" wrote one.

What exactly did the production house say about the upcoming Saturday Night Live UK?

In a statement published on Thursday, April 10, the CEO and CCO of Sky Studios, Cecile Frot-Coutaz, acknowledged SNL's unique position in the American reality TV industry for over 50 years and stated that it had become a topic of discussion globally.

Ad

Ad

She credited its success to the "masterful comedic guidance" of Lorne Michaels and added that:

"The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to U.K. audiences next year – all live from London on Saturday night!"

Ad

The announcement on Saturday Night Live's official X account revealed that the show is set to have a star-studded lineup. Talking about its similarities with the original SNL, the post said that the UK version will also be "fast-paced," the same style that raised the cultural bar of its American counterpart.

For curious fans, the account also stated that more details about the cast and its release date will be announced in the coming months.

Ad

New episodes of season 50 of Saturday Night Live USA are released on Saturdays at 11:30 pm ET on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More