Jack Black’s Saturday Night Live monologue turns heads with Aerosmith tribute

Jack Black’s return to Saturday Night Live's season 50, episode 17, on April 5, 2025, made an impact with an Aerosmith tribute during his monologue. Hosting SNL for the fourth time, Black marked the occasion with a high-energy performance that included a musical homage to the legendary rock band.

In his opening remarks, Black shared that it had been 20 years since he last hosted Saturday Night Live, but he quickly captivated the audience by launching into a rock ‘n’ roll rendition of Aerosmith's Back in the Saddle.

Jack Black returns to Saturday Night Live stage with Aerosmith tribute

In his opening moments, Jack Black acknowledged his previous hosting experience, stating:

“It’s been 20 years since I’ve been on this stage...But I can’t do it. It’s too stressful. And, frankly, I do not have the nerve.”

He told the audience that playing host in 2005 was a highlight of his career. But he turned serious, faking to leave in the middle of his monologue. He joked that it was too stressful and that he lacked the courage to go on. The audience was left hanging until the band started playing the riff of Back in the Saddle, when Black came back to the stage.

He then proceeded to perform a lively version of the song, declaring:

“You guys! You know what this song does to me... it gives me the power to host again.”

Black’s energetic return to the stage included lyrics that referenced his films. While mentioning movies like Jumanji, Super Mario Bros., Kung-Fu Panda, and Nacho Libre, he sang:

“I’m back on Saturday Night Live again / Jack Black! I’m hosting Saturday Night Live again."

Additionally, he reflected on his time as a host, noting the milestone of SNL's 50th season while acknowledging his age, 55, as part of the performance. During the performance, he walks through the audience when the marching band joins him, and as he walks backstage, Kenan Thompson, Marcello Hernández, and Heidi Gardner also join him.

Jack Black covers My Chemical Romance in a Saturday Night Live sketch

Another highlight of Black's SNL hosting stint was during the "Goth Kid on Vacation" sketch. Black was involved in a musical spoof of My Chemical Romance's Welcome to the Black Parade, playing the part of a goth person in Jamaica. The sketch commenced with a reggae band singing:

“But when there is war and struggle and pain / How do we fill our souls with joy again?”

This led to the introduction of the goth kid character, who was portrayed by Season 50 cast member Michael Longfellow. As the sketch progressed, Black, in full emo attire, performed the song with new lyrics:

“When I was a young boy / My parents took me down to Jamaica / For my high-school spring breaaaak...”

His performance of the song was a representation of the goth character's point of view, bringing humor to the juxtaposition between the reggae environment and the goth kid's attitude.

In the caricature, Black's character had formed with the reggae band, and they sang, One Love, while Longfellow's goth kid character grudgingly sipped a piña colada. The parody went on with Black's character jokingly observing how the goth kid refused to leave behind his black jeans and combat boots despite the tropical location.

Tune in to Saturday Night Live on Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock, with episodes available for streaming the following day on Peacock.

