"They are their own parody" — Elon Musk turned heads with his remark on Saturday Night Live’s impersonation

Elon Musk reacted to a Saturday Night Live sketch that was broadcast on April 6, 2025, featuring Mike Myers returning to his portrayal of the tech mogul. Musk criticized the show’s portrayal, specifically Myers’s reference to the Tesla Model V, calling it "the first electric car in history to be fully self-vandalizing."
In reaction, Musk tweeted on April 7, 2025, stating,
"SNL hasn’t been funny in a long time. They are their own parody."
His comments gained significant attention on social media, with reactions ranging from support to criticism. This marks another instance of Musk publicly addressing comedic depictions of him on the show.
Mike Myers reprised his role as Elon Musk in the latest SNL skit, portraying the Tesla CEO. In the sketch, he joked about recent vandalism on Tesla cars, blaming himself in a sarcastic tone.
“Because of me, our dealerships have been the target of many attacks, ” Meyers said.
Additionally, Myers’ character introduced the fictional Tesla Model V, mocking its supposed self-vandalizing features:
“So I asked myself why, and then I answered myself, 'Because of me,' which is why we're introducing the new Tesla Model V, the first electric car in history to be fully self-vandalizing.”
The comedic exaggeration and satirical approach were central to the sketch's humor.
Reactions on social media
Elon Musk was quick to jump on X to express his annoyance with the skit. He accused the show of not being funny anymore and that it had become a parody of itself. His comment was a reaction to his annoyance at how he was being portrayed on the show, especially given the frequency of Myers' impersonations in the past few months.
Following Musk's recent response, his comments came under immense scrutiny, with individuals discussing the use of humor in the public sphere. Some came to his defense, stating that his criticisms were warranted, while others asserted that the show was just being overly frivolous with light satire.
"“It's cool when we can make fun of autism and vandalism and Nazism all at the same time! Way to go, Saturday Night Live you just jumped the shark and stole his teeth!” a person wrote.
“Uhhhh that opening was not funny. Less politics, more comedy,” another tweet read.
"This isn’t even good writing 🤷♂️," another user commented.
While others criticized the skit, many found it hilarious and expressed their appreciation for Mike Myers's comedic talent.
"🤣🤣🤣👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻 Mike Myers. Canadian National Treasure," a person tweeted.
"Lol this was a funny skit," a tweet read.
Previous incidents and criticism of 'SNL' impersonations
This was not the first time Musk criticized Saturday Night Live over its portrayals of him. In a prior instance, Myers, dressed as Musk, had parodied his appearance at a CPAC event. In the skit, Myers, as Musk, mimicked his behavior and gestures from that appearance, humorously addressing Trump as though he were taking over the presidency.
At that time, Musk expressed his displeasure on X, stating that "humor fails" when it misrepresents the truth. His earlier criticism set the tone for his more recent remarks about the latest Saturday Night Live skit, reinforcing his ongoing discontent with the way the show portrays him.
