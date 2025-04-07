"You finna get fined for that" — Saturday Night Live fans shock cast with live outburst during Weekend Update

Saturday Night Live aired a new episode on April 5, 2025, which featured a surprise moment during the “Weekend Update” segment. Cast member Ego Nwodim appeared as her recurring character Ms. Eggy to comment on the White House Correspondents’ Association’s recent decision to drop comedian Amber Ruffin from their event. In the skit, Nwodim offered to replace Ruffin and delivered a preview of the kind of material she would bring to the dinner.

While interacting with the audience in a call-and-response bit, Nwodim asked, “These men ain’t what?” The fans responded in unison with a curse word that is not permitted on broadcast television— "s**t." The unexpected outburst caused an immediate reaction from the cast.

“You finna get fined for that,” Nwodim quipped.

Meanwhile, Colin Jost and Michael Che laughed at the desk. She also joked, “Lorne will be mad at y’all,” referencing show creator Lorne Michaels. Although the moment was censored in some regions due to NBC’s delay system, it aired uncensored in others and briefly appeared in streaming versions.

The FCC has not confirmed any action as of now. This episode of Saturday Night Live was hosted by Jack Black, with musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile.

Call-and-response moment leads to the reaction in Saturday Night Live

Ego Nwodim, appearing as Ms. Eggy during Weekend Update in Saturday Night Live, addressed the White House Correspondents’ Association’s recent cancellation of Amber Ruffin’s performance. Using satire, she suggested herself as a replacement and performed a comedic routine to showcase what she would offer.

Toward the end of her appearance, she engaged with fans using a call-and-response format.

“Cory Booker out here with his filibuster — shoot, I’ve had my fill of busters. ’Cause these men ain’t what?” Nwodim said.

The fans shouted back, “S**t!” The live response caught both the cast and crew off guard. While the outburst was censored for Pacific and Mountain time zones, it aired uncensored on the East Coast and on Peacock, before being muted in YouTube and social media clips.

The term shouted by the fans is among the seven words banned from public television under FCC guidelines. Those guidelines also indicate that obscene content is restricted at all times, while indecent and profane content is limited between 6 am and 10 pm.

Online reactions and network response

The incident quickly spread across social media, where fans expressed a mix of shock and amusement. Many called it one of the most memorable moments of this season of Saturday Night Live, with some asking NBC to release the uncensored version.

Michael Che’s reaction to the moment was also widely shared, with users noting it was one of the times he laughed the hardest on camera. The scene stood out during an episode that also featured a musical monologue by host Jack Black, returning to SNL after 20 years.

The network acted quickly to mute the segment in later airings and online uploads. NBC used its standard five-second delay to cut the audio during the live broadcast, but the moment still made it to some platforms before edits were applied.

According to FCC policy, if an investigation is conducted and a station is found in violation, consequences can include fines, license revocation, or formal warnings. However, because streaming services are subscription-based, they are not held to the same broadcast standards.

The April 5 episode of Saturday Night Live featured other comedic moments and sketches, but the call-and-response incident became the main topic of discussion.

Saturday Night Live is scheduled to return on April 12 with Jon Hamm as host and Lizzo as the musical guest.

