Why was Adam Sandler fired from Saturday Night Live in 1995? Details explored

Saturday Night Live has served as a significant stage for new comic talent and seasoned stars since its premiere in 1975. The show has also gained a reputation for cutting ties with artists in their prime.

Ad

Adam Sandler became a name on this list. Despite his fame, Sandler was fired from Saturday Night Live in 1995, along with his co-star, Chris Farley. Sandler, who appeared on the show in the early 1990s, began his SNL journey as a writer that same year.

Despite his immense popularity, Sandler was let go from the program in 1995. After years of speculation, he reflected on the situation in a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Ad

Trending

"It was kind of like them asking us to quit. There were new people on the network, and apparently, they didn’t like me and Chris, so they sort of said goodbye to us in a nice way. Lorne was great to us, he wanted to protect us," he said.

Adam’s exit from Saturday Night Live

Ad

After witnessing Adam Sandler perform stand-up in Los Angeles, cast member Dennis Miller recommended him for Saturday Night Live. Sandler was hired as a writer by Lorne Michaels in 1990, and he soon rose to prominence as a performer, portraying characters like Opera Man and Canteen Boy.

One of his most successful stints on SNL came early in his tenure, when he was part of "The Bad Boys of SNL," alongside Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, and David Spade. Audiences widely enjoyed their character portrayal and distinctive humorous techniques.

Ad

Adam worked for five years in the show. A change in the network caused a change in the course. Although no particular reason was given by any of the parties involved, Sandler was fired after new NBC executives took over.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sandler shared that he learned about the firing from Chris Farley himself. Lorne Michaels reportedly attempted to assist the pair throughout the process, even though NBC made the final decision. Between seasons 20 and 21, they left as part of a larger cast reorganization that also saw Mike Myers leaving to work on films.

Ad

Performance had nothing to do with the terminations. Sandler and Farley had strong followings and were part of some of the most memorable sketches of the decade. However, NBC’s new leadership had different creative preferences and wanted a shift in tone and cast makeup.

Sandler reflects on his awkward departure

Ad

Adam Sandler opened up about his 1995 Saturday Night Live exit on The Howard Stern Show in 2019, sharing how it unfolded through an awkward call with his manager. “He was like, ‘Maybe you don’t go back next year,’” Sandler recalled.

“I was probably sad, covering it up with being mad, saying ‘Yeah, f--- you.’”

He said that when Chris Farley revealed he had also been let go, the two of them bonded over the situation. Instead of expressing their sadness, they masked it by getting mad together and pretending not to be upset. Looking back, Sandler admitted:

Ad

“Maybe I would’ve never left because I’m not good at saying goodbye. They had to get rid of me somehow.”

Despite earlier rejections—including a college professor telling him to quit acting—Sandler stayed grounded. “This is the only teacher to ever buy me a beer,” he once told friends while introducing the professor, according to Brad Pitt.

Adam Sandler's journey after Saturday Night Live

Ad

Ad

Sandler is still one of the major stars of Hollywood. Since his departure from Saturday Night Live, he has delivered many hits, like Billy Madison, his first major film role, in 1995, the same year he was fired.

Happy Madison Productions was established in 1999, named after Sandler's first two big breakthroughs. The production company has since produced many of his films and other projects.

Sandler returned to Saturday Night Live as a host in 2019, more than 25 years after his firing. Chris Rock, another member of the "Bad Boys," joined him onstage for his opening monologue, during which he sang a song about being fired by NBC.

Ad

Despite his extensive past with the show, this was his first time hosting it. On his return, he sang:

“I was fired… Then I made over 4 billion dollars at the box office, so I guess you could say I won.”

Saturday Night Live airs every Saturday at 11:30 pm EST on NBC and Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More