Who is hosting SNL tonight (March 22)? Everything to know

As of tonight, March 22, 2025, SNL will not broadcast a new episode but rather a rerun of a previous holiday installment. NBC will re-air the December 21, 2024 episode, featuring Martin Short as host and Hozier as the musical guest, at its usual 11:30 pm ET slot.

This marks the 978th episode and the 10th episode of SNL’s ongoing 50th season. Martin Short, a former cast member and co-star of Only Murders in the Building, entered the Five-Timers Club with this episode. Hozier performed Too Sweet and Fairytale of New York, making it his second musical appearance on SNL.

SNL will return on March 29, 2025, following this rebroadcast with three consecutive new episodes. Oscar-winning actress Mikey Madison will debut in hosting, joined by country singer Morgan Wallen as the musical guest. Subsequent episodes will feature Jack Black on April 5 and Jon Hamm on April 12, as per NBC.com, March 19, 2025.

Martin Short hosts SNL tonight, March 22, 2025

The cold open celebrates Martin Short’s induction into the Five-Timers Club, featuring appearances from Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Paul Rudd, Alec Baldwin, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Emma Stone, John Mulaney, Scarlett Johansson, and Jimmy Fallon.

Throughout the episode, Short appears in several sketches, including Parking Lot Altercation, An Act of Kindness, Christmas Airport Parade, and Peanuts Christmas. In the Weekend Update segment, Colin Jost and Michael Che deliver the year’s final joke swap, with Scarlett Johansson joining the desk during the segment.

Several cameos dominate the episode’s recurring sketches. Paul Rudd and Dana Carvey appear in Sábado Gigante Christmas Special, while Tom Hanks reprises his role as Sully in the Christmas Airport Parade. A cut-for-time sketch titled How the Grinch Stole Christmas features a pre-recorded cameo from Lucy Liu.

The episode also marks milestones for cast members, including Sarah Sherman’s 200th sketch. This installment is also the final live SNL episode of 2024, with Season 50 continuing after the holiday break.

A brief look at Martin Short’s career

Martin Short is a Canadian-American actor, comedian, and writer best known for his sharp contributions to sketch comedy and vibrant character work. He rose to prominence through SCTV before joining SNL during its 1984-85 season, where he became widely recognized for memorable characters like Ed Grimley and Nathan Thurm.

Short's SNL tenure helped rejuvenate the show following the departure of key cast members, and he has since made several guest appearances on the program, including milestone specials such as SNL's 40th Anniversary and holiday episodes.

Beyond SNL, Short has maintained a dynamic career across film, television, and theatre. His film credits include comedies like Three Amigos, Innerspace, Father of the Bride, Mars Attacks!, and Clifford.

On stage, he earned a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Little Me and received additional acclaim for The Goodbye Girl. His television work extends to roles in The Morning Show and Mulaney, along with co-starring in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, which has garnered Emmy and SAG nominations.

Short is also recognized for his voice roles in animated projects such as The Prince of Egypt, Treasure Planet, Frankenweenie, and The Willoughbys. In recent years, he has toured with Steve Martin, and their Netflix special, An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, has received multiple Emmy nominations. A celebrated figure in entertainment, Short was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2019 for his contributions to the arts.

Saturday Night Live cast, stream options, and air timings

Below is the full roster of cast members in the March 22, 2025, episode of SNL.

Repertory Players:

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernandez

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Bowen Yang

Featured Players:

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Cameos:

Tom Hanks

Paul Rudd

Tina Fey

Alec Baldwin

Scarlett Johansson

Kristen Wiig

Melissa McCarthy

Emma Stone

John Mulaney

Jimmy Fallon

Dana Carvey

Pre-filmed cameo (cut-for-time):

Lucy Liu

Onscreen appearance:

Executive Producer Lorne Michaels

Where to watch the latest episodes?

Saturday Night Live will air live tonight at 11:30 pm ET on NBC. Viewers in the U.S. can watch via cable or free-to-air broadcast. The episode will be available on Peacock, NBC’s official streaming service, and a premium subscription will be required, starting at $7.99 monthly for those opting to stream.

International availability depends on location. Certain episodes and clips in India can be streamed on JioCinema as part of NBCUniversal’s content agreement with Viacom18, established in 2023.

SNL’s air timings

Tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode will be broadcast live on NBC at the times provided below.

Region Time Zone Air Time Date United States (Eastern) ET (UTC-5) 11:30 pm March 22, 2025 United States (Pacific) PT (UTC-8) 8:30 pm March 22, 2025 United Kingdom GMT (UTC-0) 3:30 am March 23, 2025 Central Europe CET (UTC+1) 4:30 am March 23, 2025 India IST (UTC+5:30) 9:00 am March 23, 2025 Australia (Sydney) AEDT (UTC+11) 2:30 am March 23, 2025

Stay tuned for more updates.

