"Such a douche!"— Saturday Night Live fans react to Morgon Wallen's shocking walk off during credits

Saturday Night Live season 50 returned to screens after being off air for three weeks. The latest segment featured Anora actress Mikey Madison as its host, who also appeared in several skits. The segment also featured several guest stars, including singer Morgan Wallen.

Ad

Fans online reacted to the singer's performance and were unhappy. However, they were equally upset by the star walking off as the credits rolled while the rest of the cast was on stage. One person wrote on X:

"Morgan Wallen is such a douche! Instead of standing around celebrating the end of a really good #SNL show, he just ran off the stage and ignored the entire crew! #MikeyMadison was great!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"kinda insane of him to leave before the credits even finished rolling what an absolute a**hole morgan wallen is," a fan commented.

"Morgan Wallen walking off stage at the ending of SNL is perfect example of a prick a** b*tch," a tweet read.

Fans of Saturday Night Live season 50 called the closing "awkward":

"Damn, what was up with the awkward #SNL closing? Morgan Wallen just walking off and the cast being a bit separated from him," a person wrote.

Ad

"Morgan Wallen is the first musical guest or host on SNL that I can recall who just walked off stage during 'goodnights' before the credits even started to roll," a fan commented.

"Morgan Wallen proving once again he has ZERO self control and is a little b*tch storming off the stage before the credits even rolled. Hope the tantrum was worth it because you'll NEVER be on #SNL again," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Saturday Night Live season 50 further said:

"That was odd. Did none of the cast members want Morgan there? Why did he leave like that lol," a person wrote.

"I get the feeling the cast could not stand Morgan Wallen after everything that happened to him since the last time he showed up, while he just wanted to get out of there ASAP. Could also explain why he didn't show up in any sketches," a fan commented.

Ad

Morgan Wallen walks away mid credits during Saturday Night Live season 50 episode 16

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Saturday Night Live season 50 episode 16, singer Morgan Wallen appeared as a guest and performed his song, I'm The Problem. His performance was teased two days before the segment aired live in a promo slip with Mikey Madison and Chloe Fineman.

During the clip, Chloe noted that she loved Spring in New York and that she was drunk. The Anora actress also claimed she was drunk while Morgon Wallen said he wished he was drunk as well.

Ad

The segment was Morgan's first ever appearance on the show although he was previously lslated to perform on the show in 2020. However, he was replaced after he violated he show's COVID protocols and appeared on the show five years later.

During the end of the segment, Mikey Madison thanked the audience for the support they showed as she made her Saturday Night Live debut as the closing credits started rolling. While Mikey and the rest of the cast celebrated the end of the segment in a typical format by staying on stage for the credits, Morgan Wallen immediately walked off.

Ad

Fans of Saturday Night Live season 50 commented on Morgan Wallen's hurried exit from the show and criticized him for the same online.

Episodes of Saturday Night Live are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback