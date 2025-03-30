"Literally the worse" — Saturday Night Live fans react to Morgan Wallen’s presence in the show

Saturday Night Live returned with its 50th season on March 29, 2025, airing a highly anticipated premiere episode featuring country singer Morgan Wallen as the musical guest. Making his second appearance on the show, Wallen performed two tracks from his upcoming album I’m The Problem — the title track and Just In Case.

Both songs are part of his fourth studio album, which is set to be released on May 16. His performance comes after months of teasing new tracks, including Superman, Smile, and I’m a Little Crazy.

The album marks his first full-length release since One Thing at a Time in 2023.

The episode also featured sketches and commentary on current events, continuing the show's long-standing format of satire and live comedy.

Wallen’s return to the SNL stage drew attention not only for the music but also for the larger context of his public image and career journey.

His initial SNL appearance in 2020 was cancelled due to a COVID-19 protocol breach, though he returned later that year.

In 2021, a video of him using a racial slur led to backlash, with streaming platforms and his label distancing themselves temporarily.

Following the airing, fans took to X, reacting to the performances and sharing their thoughts about the show and Wallen’s return to the spotlight.

"not only is morgan wallen literally the worse, that guitar was purely decorative," one fan commented.

"Wow, Morgan Wallen is a piece of s**t and happy to tell everyone," another user said.

"Morgan Wallen is easily some of the worst music I’ve ever heard. Thank you SNL!" an X user wrote.

Some Saturday Night Live fans on X criticized Wallen for leaving before the credits rolled.

"So I was watching snl and the musical guest morgan wallen. Just basically immediately left and liked walked in the path of the main camera," another person said.

"why the f**k did SNL even give Morgan Wallen a platform here lmao," one fan wrote.

"Morgan Wallen proving once again he has ZERO self control and is a little b*tch storming off the stage before the credits even rolled. Hope the tantrum was worth it because you'll NEVER be on #SNL again," a fan wrote.

"Morgan Wallen walking off before the snl credits were even over… yeah there’s a special place in hell for that man," a netizen tweeted.

"Morgan Wallen barely acknowledges Mikey Madison and then immediately storms off stage like a baby during the SNL goodbyes," one user said.

What else happened on Saturday Night Live 50’s premiere episode?

Expand Tweet

Saturday Night Live kicked off its 50th season on March 30, 2025, with Anora star and recent Best Actress winner Mikey Madison making her debut as host.

“As you can tell, I have a pretty relaxed vibe in real life, and I try to incorporate that into all my roles,” Mikey Madison said.

She told this followed by a video of her on-screen moments, scenes from Anora where she’s yelling and fighting, being burned alive by Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, and getting shot before falling into a stove fire in Scream 5.

This episode of Saturday Night Live featured a cold open parodying the recent White House “Signalgate” scandal, a monologue about Madison’s film roles and childhood, and recurring sketches such as “Acting Teacher 2” and “Barry the Midwife.”

Joe Jonas made an appearance, and the Please Don’t Destroy team introduced a “serious” Squidward sketch.

Fans can watch Saturday Night Live episodes streaming on NBC and Peacock.

