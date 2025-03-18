The Voice season 27 episode 7 recap: Coaches used steals and saves to shake up the competition in ‘The Battles, Part 2’

The latest episode of The Voice season 27, The Battles, Part 2 aired on March 17, 2025, featured coaches utilizing their steals and saves to influence the competition. These moves allowed certain contestants to remain in The Voice despite not being declared winners in their respective battles.

Throughout the episode, coaches made strategic decisions to secure artists for their teams, reshaping the dynamics heading into the next stage. With only a few battles remaining, the decisions made in this episode significantly impacted the strength and diversity of each team heading into the Knockouts.

Episode 7 overview of The Voice season 27

Coaches used advantages to retain and recruit artists

Each The Voice coach had a set of advantages during the battle rounds: a save, which allowed them to keep a losing artist on their team, and a steal, which let them take an eliminated artist from another team. Going into this episode, John Legend had already used both of his advantages in the previous episode, while Adam Levine had used one save.

This left Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé with both their advantages intact, giving them opportunities to alter the competition. In the first battle of the night, John paired Ari Camille and Bryson Battle on the song Made for Me by Muni Long. Bryson was selected as the winner, as John stated that he "could win the whole competition" because he is "truly one of the best vocalists."

As Ari prepared to exit, Adam used his steal, and Kelsea followed with her own, creating a situation where Ari had to choose between them. Adam told Ari that he "just became a fan," while Kelsea emphasized the qualities necessary for success, explaining that she saw those traits in Ari. Ultimately, Ari decided to join Adam’s team.

Coaches utilized industry advisors to guide contestants

Each coach had an industry advisor to help their team. Kelsea worked with Little Big Town, Adam with Kate Hudson, John with Coco Jones, and Michael with Cynthia Erivo. These advisors guided contestants on technique and performance.

Michael paired Barry Jean Fontenot and Kaiya Hamilton on Cry to Me. Cynthia advised Barry Jean to open his mouth wider for better dynamics and encouraged Kaiya to "dig in" and focus on her full belt notes.

During The Voice battle, Michael selected Kaiya as the winner and stated that she was "locked in and unbelievable." Before Barry Jean could exit, Kelsea used her steal, while Michael activated his save. Kelsea told Barry Jean that she was drawn to "the soul" in his voice and wanted to help develop his confidence. However, Barry Jean decided to remain on Team Bublé.

Teams continued to take shape

In another The Voice battle, Kelsea assigned Hailey Wright and Jaelen Johnston the song Neon Moon. Hailey, who was new to duet performances, expressed concern about the execution. Jaelen, on the other hand, noted that the song held personal significance.

After their performance, Kelsea stated that they "did country music proud" and decided to keep both contestants on her team by using her save on Hailey after selecting Jaelen as the winner.

Adam selected Lucia Flores-Wiseman over Hayden Grove on My Funny Valentine. Later in the episode, he also chose Grace-Miller Moody over Tori Templet on Use Somebody. Kelsea named Alanna Lynise as the winner over Brook Wood on Angels Like You.

Michael selected Kameron Jaso over Naomi Soleil on You Make My Dreams (Come True) and Carlos Santiago over Aaron Rizzo on Gravity. In the final battle of the episode, John chose BD.ii over Antonio Ramsey on Just Friends (Sunny).

Watch new episodes of The Voice season 27 on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC, with streaming available the next day on Peacock.

