The Voice season 27 episode 8 recap: Michael and Kelsea close out ‘Battles’ round with final steals and shocking eliminations

The latest episode of The Voice season 27, which aired on March 24, 2025, marked the end of the Battles round. Coaches Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini utilized their remaining steals during the night, which featured multiple performances, strategic decisions, and key eliminations as the competition progressed to the next phase.

Ad

With a limited number of spots available, many contestants faced tough outcomes, while others secured their positions in the next round of The Voice season 27. The episode also highlighted the coaches’ final efforts to refine their teams before moving into the Knockouts.

Overview of The Voice season 27 episode 8

Final 'Battles' and key steals

The Voice episode opened with a performance by Team Kelsea, featuring Simone Marijic and Iris Herrera competing on Ceilings. Kelsea referred to them as her team's "free spirits" and emphasized the importance of aligning their emotions with the song’s delivery. During rehearsals, Little Big Town advised them on harmonies and chemistry.

Ad

Trending

Ad

After their performance, Kelsea noticed that Simone’s voice had a "feather" quality, while Iris’s vibrato served as a "trademark to her voice." Michael remarked that their performance stood out in the softer sections, emphasizing how well they blended accents and harmonies.

Once Kelsea selected Iris for her team, Michael used his Steal to add Simone to his roster. He pointed out her work ethic as a reason for his choice, mentioning that he had acquired a "dark horse" for the competition.

Ad

Later that evening, Kelsea used her Steal when Team Adam’s Conor James and Tinika Wyatt performed How Deep Is Your Love. Adam urged them to keep the performance fresh, stressing the importance of "improvisation." Kate Hudson, serving as Adam’s advisor, encouraged them to perform freely while maintaining a balance of control and technique.

Ad

After the performance, Kelsea emphasized the energy and engagement it brought to the stage. Adam decided to keep Conor on his team, highlighting his rare and distinctive qualities as an artist. This decision allowed Kelsea to use her Steal on Tinika, securing her for the next round.

Other results from the 'Battles'

Beyond the final steals, several contestants vied for a chance to stay on The Voice. Michael selected Divighn over Dimitrius Graham after their performance of Leave the Door Open. Adam David secured his place on Team Michael after defeating Ricardo Moreno on Home. Adam also selected Trevon Dawson over Tyler Kae following I'm With You.

Ad

John made his selections by choosing Renzo instead of Jay Ammo after their battle on Is This Love. Later, he kept Jacquelyn George over Jordan Allen after their performance of Islands in the Stream. Kelsea finalized her choices by selecting Dan Kiernan over Jessica Manalo on Good Luck, Babe, and Page Mackenzie advanced after competing against Robert Hunter on Lies Lies Lies.

Updated Teams and next stage

Ad

With The Battles round now complete, the teams are set for the next stage of the competition.

Team Kelsea: Alanna Lynise, Angie Rey, Dan Kiernan, Hailey Wright, Iris Herrera, Jaelen Johnston, Page Mackenzie, Tinika Wyatt.

Alanna Lynise, Angie Rey, Dan Kiernan, Hailey Wright, Iris Herrera, Jaelen Johnston, Page Mackenzie, Tinika Wyatt. Team Legend: BD.ii, Bryson Battle, Jacquelyn George, Kolby Cordell, Nell Simmons, Olivia Kuper Harris, Renzo, Tatum Scott.

BD.ii, Bryson Battle, Jacquelyn George, Kolby Cordell, Nell Simmons, Olivia Kuper Harris, Renzo, Tatum Scott. Team Adam: Ari Camille, Britton Moore, Conor James, Darius J, Ethan Eckenroad, Grace-Miller Moody, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, Trevon Dawson.

Ari Camille, Britton Moore, Conor James, Darius J, Ethan Eckenroad, Grace-Miller Moody, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, Trevon Dawson. Team Bublé: Adam David, Barry Jean Fontenot, Carlos Santiago, Divighn, Jadyn Cree, Kaiya Hamilton, Kameron Jaso, Simone Marijic.

Ad

The Voice competition now advances to the Knockouts, where contestants will encounter a fresh set of challenges under their coaches' guidance. The upcoming episodes will decide which artists earn their places in the Live Performance Shows.

Watch The Voice season 27 every Monday at 8 pm ET on NBC, with episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback