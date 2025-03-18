"You sing like you've had your heart broken" — The Voice coach Kelsea Ballerini turned heads with her reaction to Jaelen Johnston's performance

Jaelen Johnston’s performance in The Voice season 27 Battle Rounds on March 17, 2025, received strong reactions from the coaches and the audience. Coach Kelsea Ballerini remarked:

"Jaelen, you sing like you've had your heart broken, and I mean that in a good way."

She also humorously referred to "kill" whoever may have caused the heartbreak. Johnston performed Neon Moon by Brooks & Dunn, a song he noted was frequently played during bonfires in his hometown.

His delivery prompted discussion among the Coaches about the emotional depth of his voice and his potential in The Voice.

Jaelen Johnston’s performance stands out in the Battle Rounds

Jaelen Johnston’s rendition of Neon Moon led to notable reactions from the Coaches. John Legend commented on the depth of Johnston’s voice, stating:

"The richness in your voice, the texture in it, is so special."

John Legend highlighted the richness and texture of Johnston’s voice, emphasizing its unique quality. Adam Levine commented on Johnston’s vocal range, expressing that the depth of his voice had a significant impact on him.

His reaction followed Johnston’s ability to maintain a deep, resonant tone throughout the song. Michael Bublé also shared his thoughts on the performance, adding:

"I found that to be such a romantic performance."

Jaelen Johnston’s journey on The Voice so far

Johnston, originally from Kansas, has pursued music since receiving a pawnshop guitar from his grandparents when he was 16. He has performed across the Midwest, building a following through his original music and live performances. His sound incorporates influences from red dirt country, blues, and other genres.

During his Blind Audition, Johnston turned three chairs. When asked about his goals, he reflected on the significance of the moment in his career, saying:

"Up until today, it was a chair turn."

Adam Levine acknowledged Johnston’s vocal ability, stating:

"You’re too good for me to have not turned my chair around. The tone of your voice is so unmistakably full and strong."

His response reinforced the Coaches’ recognition of Johnston’s presence in The Voice.

Kelsea Ballerini’s response to Jaelen Johnston’s performance

Ballerini’s reaction to Johnston’s performance included comments on the way he delivered the song. She remarked that he sang like someone who had experienced heartbreak and later made a statement about taking action against the person who may have caused it.

Ballerini named Johnston the winner of the Battle, supporting her belief in his ability to connect with a song. She stated:

"Country music's gonna be like, 'Where have you been and why aren't you on our label?'"

During the season, Ballerini has provided various observations on contestants’ performances. Her statements have included remarks about vocal delivery and song interpretation. Her response to Johnston’s performance included a focus on the storytelling aspect of country music.

John Legend has commented on Ballerini’s approach as a coach, emphasizing that she effectively presents herself to contestants during the Blind Auditions. He further explained:

"It's funny because as Artists who make records and tour and all that stuff, we have to sell ourselves, but it's different when you're, like, 'Please pick me as your Coach'… But Kelsea just came in here and was able to do it right away."

Catch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on NBC, with next-day streaming available on Peacock.

