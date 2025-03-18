During The Voice season 27 episode 7, Bryson Battle took the stage for the Battle round, where he competed against Ari Camille. As he prepared for the performance, his coach, John Legend, offered key guidance to help shape his delivery. In rehearsals, Legend advised Battle to adjust his vocal approach for a more controlled and natural performance, saying:

"Your voice is gorgeous [but] lay it back in moments."

This direction played a role in how Battle presented his voice during the duet, ultimately influencing the judges’ reactions and the outcome of the round.

John Legend’s coaching and Bryson Battle’s performance during The Voice season 27 Battle Round

Bryson Battle’s performance and judges’ reactions

Bryson Battle competed against Ari Camille in a duet performance of Muni Long’s Made For Me. During rehearsals, Legend instructed Battle to focus on making the song feel natural, cautioning him against an overly dramatic style. When the performance took place, Battle executed the guidance given by his coach.

Following the performance, Adam Levine recognized Battle’s consistent vocal execution from his Blind Audition to the Battle Round, commenting:

"You were just spectacular then as you are now...You can’t sing better than that," underscoring the high level of skill displayed.

Kelsea Ballerini also provided her perspective on the duet, addressing both singers by saying:

"You guys both have these big, bold voices that demand attention…you held space for each other."

This remark acknowledged how the two contestants adapted to each other’s styles while maintaining their own vocal presence.

John Legend’s decision and evaluation

As the deciding coach for the battle, John Legend analyzed the performance and determined who would move forward in the competition. While evaluating Battle’s voice, Legend remarked:

"Everybody’s jaw is on the floor seeing what you can do with your voice."

This statement highlighted the overall impact of Battle’s singing ability. Michael Bublé also commented on the performance, making a lighthearted remark about Battle’s vocal talent. He stated:

"He and Battle had identical voices…I wish!...Both him and Camille are geniuses."

Ultimately, Legend selected Battle as the winner of the round, emphasizing that his vocal ability stood out among the competitors. He explained that Battle demonstrated exceptional control, technique, and stage presence, making him one of the strongest vocalists in the competition.

This decision secured Battle’s place in the next stage of The Voice season 27, allowing him to continue showcasing his musical talent under Legend’s mentorship.

Bryson Battle’s journey on The Voice so far

Bryson Battle had previously secured a four-chair turn during his Blind Audition, marking him as a standout contestant. His artistic background includes studying at Berklee College of Music, with plans to pursue musical theater in New York.

Battle shared that if he were not participating in The Voice, he would be performing in Jesus Christ Superstar, a role that Legend had played in NBC’s 2017 live concert.

From the beginning of the competition, Legend had expressed support for Battle’s artistry. During the Blind Auditions, he told the contestant:

"You made [the song] feel fresh and new and exciting...We’re truly blessed to have you on the show. This is why The Voice exists."

These comments indicated Legend’s recognition of Battle’s potential early in the season.

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on NBC, with next-day streaming available on Peacock.

