"I know what I want and I know how to get good ratings" — Michael Bublé secures final steal on The Voice season 27

The Voice season 27 continued with episode 8 on March 24, 2025, as the Battles round came to a close. Each coach—Michael Bublé, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine—used their remaining Saves and Steals to finalize their teams for the Knockouts.

The Battles featured two artists from each team competing head-to-head, with the winner staying on the team and the other at risk of elimination or being stolen by another coach. As Michael Bublé used his final Steal of the Battles to bring Simone Marijic onto his team, he said:

“I know what I want and I know how to get good ratings.”

Simone had just lost her battle on Team Kelsea, and Michael had originally turned for her during the Blind Auditions but didn’t get her on his team then. His latest move gave him what he called a potential “dark horse” for the next round.

The episode also featured final Battles on all four teams. Kelsea completed her team by stealing Tinika Wyatt from Team Adam, while other matchups included Divighn vs. Dimitrius Graham, Adam David vs. Ricardo Moreno, and more. By the end of the episode, all teams were finalized for the Knockouts.

Michael and Kelsea use their final Steals in The Voice

Kelsea started this episode of The Voice with a Battle between Simone Marijic and Iris Herrera, performing Ceilings by Lizzy McAlpine. During rehearsals, Little Big Town helped them refine harmonies and their delivery. After their performance, Kelsea remarked that Simone’s voice felt “light and fluffy,” while Iris’ vibrato was a “trademark to her voice.”

Michael then complimented their “tender parts” and “little accents,” keeping his preference private. Kelsea chose Iris as the winner, prompting Michael to use his Steal on Simone. He shared that he felt like he picked up a "dark horse," and this completed his team of eight artists.

Later, Adam paired Conor James and Tinika Wyatt for a duet of How Deep Is Your Love by the Bee Gees. He told them to focus on improvisation, while Kate Hudson advised them to “be uninhibited as a performer.” Following their Battle, Kelsea said it was “contagious to watch” and took the opportunity to steal Tinika.

"Tinika came in here and made my life hell," Adam said.

With that, both Kelsea and Michael used their last Steals. Meanwhile, John and Adam had already completed their teams in the earlier parts of the Battles. All four coaches are now set for the Knockouts stage of The Voice.

Recap of the remaining Battles and updated teams

Several other artists also advanced during this episode of The Voice. On Team Michael, Divighn won over Dimitrius Graham with Leave the Door Open, while Adam David won against Ricardo Moreno after Home. On Team Adam, Trevon Dawson beat Tyler Kae on I’m With You. Adam said his choices were based on “who’s ready now.”

John kept Renzo over Jay Ammo after Is This Love and selected Jacquelyn George over Jordan Allen following their version of Islands in the Stream, saying Jacquelyn showed more consistency in performance. Kelsea made her final selections by choosing Dan Kiernan over Jessica Manalo on Good Luck, Babe! and Page Mackenzie over Robert Hunter on Lies Lies Lies.

With all Battles complete, the updated teams in The Voice are:

Team Legend: BD.ii, Bryson Battle, Jacquelyn George, Kolby Cordell, Nell Simmons, Olivia Kuper Harris, Renzo, Tatum Scott

BD.ii, Bryson Battle, Jacquelyn George, Kolby Cordell, Nell Simmons, Olivia Kuper Harris, Renzo, Tatum Scott Team Bublé: Adam David, Barry Jean Fontenot, Carlos Santiago, Divighn, Jadyn Cree, Kaiya Hamilton, Kameron Jaso, Simone Marijic

Adam David, Barry Jean Fontenot, Carlos Santiago, Divighn, Jadyn Cree, Kaiya Hamilton, Kameron Jaso, Simone Marijic Team Kelsea: Alanna Lynise, Angie Rey, Dan Kiernan, Hailey Wright, Iris Herrera, Jaelen Johnston, Page Mackenzie, Tinika Wyatt

Alanna Lynise, Angie Rey, Dan Kiernan, Hailey Wright, Iris Herrera, Jaelen Johnston, Page Mackenzie, Tinika Wyatt Team Adam: Ari Camille, Britton Moore, Conor James, Darius J, Ethan Eckenroad, Grace-Miller Moody, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, Trevon Dawson

The next stage of the competition is the Knockouts, where artists will perform solo songs and compete for a spot in the Live Performance Shows.

New episodes of The Voice air every Monday on NBC.

