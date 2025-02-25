The Voice season 27 episode 4 recap: John Legend builds up his team while Lucia picks Adam as her coach

The Voice season 27 returned with episode 4 on February 24, 2025, continuing the Blind Auditions. With each coach aiming to strengthen their team, John Legend added three new members to his roster. Adam Levine welcomed Lucia Flores-Wiseman, who got four chair-turn, to his team.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kelsea Ballerini focused on country artists, with Hailey Wright and Robert Hunter joining her team. The last season's winning coach, Michael Bublé welcomed Dimitrius Graham and Kaiya Hamilton. The Voice episode also saw some contestants failing to secure a chair turn, highlighting the tough competition this season.

What happened in The Voice season 27 episode 4?

Ad

Trending

The Voice episode opened with a comedic segment featuring John Legend and Michael Bublé playfully racing to the stage. Once the auditions began, John Legend quickly built his team with three new members.

Kolby Cordell, a material handler for the U.S. Forest Service, performed Never Too Much by Luther Vandross. His performance impressed John, who took him in his team without much competition.

Olivia Kuper Harris, known for her work with Postmodern Jukebox, performed Dream a Little Dream of Me. John turned first, recognizing her jazz influence. He successfully added her to his team.

Ad

Antonio Ramsey, a dancer and singer, initially failed to get a chair turn with his rendition of Every Little Step by Bobby Brown. However, after a brief acapella performance, John used his Coach Replay Button, bringing Antonio onto his team.

Kelsea Ballerini continued her strategy of recruiting country artists. Hailey Wright, a 19-year-old singer with Native American heritage, sang Before the Next Teardrop Falls by Freddy Fender. Despite Michael Bublé’s attempt to sway her, Kelsea convinced Hailey by having her sing Blue by LeAnn Rimes on the spot.

Ad

Ad

Robert Hunter, a deputy sheriff from North Carolina, delivered an emotional performance of ’Til You Can’t by Cody Johnson, dedicated to a fallen colleague. Although Michael Bublé tried to take him into his team by writing an improvised future country song titled Cowboys in Calgary, Robert’s daughter made the ultimate decision for him by choosing Kelsea as his coach.

Adam Levine secured two strong contestants for his team. Fran Posla, a 25-year-old singer from New York via Costa Rica, delivered a version of What the World Needs Now by Jackie DeShannon. Both John and Adam turned for her, but she chose Adam as her coach.

Ad

Lucia Flores-Wiseman, a 22-year-old singer from Maple Valley, Washington, performed La Llorona by Angela Aguilar. She impressed all four coaches, earning a four-chair turn. Adam highlighted her connection to Brandi Carlile, whom Lucia idolized and had previously performed with. This influenced her decision to join Team Adam.

Michael Bublé focused on adding versatile artists to his team. Dimitrius Graham, a Baltimore native with an operatic background, sang Get You by Daniel Caesar. Despite Kelsea turning first, Bublé’s convinced him to join his team.

Ad

Ad

Kaiya Hamilton, a wedding singer from Atlanta, performed ICU by Coco Jones on The Voice. Though her runs lacked power, she managed to impress both Bublé and Kelsea, ultimately choosing Bublé.

Some contestants failed to secure a spot. Emily McGill, a Nashville singer, performed Gold Dust Woman by Fleetwood Mac but did not earn a chair turn. Indie rocker Elliott Fleetwood also went home after his rendition of Cough Syrup by Young the Giant.

Ad

Additionally, some auditions received minimal screen time. Aaron Rizzo and Kameron Jaso joined Team Bublé, while Nell Simmons landed on Team Legend. Their future in the competition remains uncertain as the Blind Auditions progress.

The Voice airs every Monday at 8 pm EST on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback