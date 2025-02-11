The Voice season 27 episode 2 recap: John Legend builds his team while Michael Bublé presses the replay button

The Voice season 27 returned on Monday, February 10, 2025, with its second episode of Blind Auditions. The competition is moving ahead as coaches John Legend, Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, and Kelsea Ballerini continue building their teams.

Ballerini has been making a strong impression, using her charm and baked goods to attract contestants, while Levine is still adjusting to the new coaching lineup. Meanwhile, Legend and Bublé are forming their teams with strategic choices, including Bublé utilizing the new coaches’ replay feature for the first time this season.

The Voice episode showcased several standout performances, with contestants competing for limited spots on each team. Some singers impressed with their unique vocals and personal stories, while others struggled to secure a chair turn. In a key moment, Michael Bublé blocked Ballerini, and Legend secured multiple strong vocalists.

Trending

Recap of The Voice season 27 episode 2

The Voice episode began with Tatum Scott, a Nashville singer with a background in musical theater. She dedicated her performance of Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire to her late chorus teacher. Both Kelsea Ballerini and John Legend turned their chairs, but Scott chose Team Ballerini, making her the first addition of the night.

Next in The Voice, country singer Jaelen Johnston performed Where the Wild Things Are by Luke Combs. The 21-year-old, raised by his mother and grandparents, showcased country vocals. Despite interest from all the coaches except Legend, Johnston joined Team Ballerini, giving her another key addition.

John Legend secured his first artist of the night when Bryson Battle delivered a performance of A Song for You by Leon Russell. His stage presence and vocal depth impressed all four coaches, but he ultimately chose Team Legend.

Battle also opened up about his vitiligo, sharing how he has learned to embrace his unique appearance. Michael Bublé called Battle’s voice “one of the greatest” he has ever heard, but Legend’s approach convinced him to join his team.

Jordan Allen, a Kentucky singer with Appalachian roots, took the stage next with Old Time Rock and Roll by Bob Seger. His performance earned turns from John Legend and Michael Bublé. Despite criticism of his song choice, Allen selected Team Legend.

Ari Camille, a USC theater graduate, performed Brandy’s I Wanna Be Down. Legend was drawn to her Brandy-like tone and stage presence, while Bublé attempted to convince her by joking about tattooing her name on his arm. Ultimately, she joined Team Legend, strengthening his roster with an R&B artist.

Later in The Voice, sports reporter Hayden Grove surprised the judges with his deep voice, as he sang the jazz classic Mack the Knife. Although Michael Bublé recognized his talent, he did not turn, leaving Adam Levine to take him instead.

Former baseball player Britton Moore performed Coldplay’s Yellow, impressing all four coaches with his falsetto. After a competitive fight for his talent, Moore chose Team Levine.

Michael Bublé made a key move when Ricardo Moreno performed Put Your Head On My Shoulder by Paul Anka. Initially, none of the coaches turned, but Bublé used the Coaches’ Replay feature to give Moreno a second chance. In the revised performance, Moreno showcased his Latin roots, convincing Bublé to bring him onto his team.

Braxton Garza, a father of two from Michigan, took the stage next with Pretty Little Poison by Warren Zeiders. His mainstream country sound led Bublé to block Ballerini from recruiting him. Garza ultimately joined Team Bublé, marking a significant addition.

Susan Hickman, a professional skydiver from Texas, sang It Must Have Been Love by Roxette. Despite her country background, her song choice didn’t connect, and she failed to earn a chair turn, becoming the first contestant of the night to be eliminated.

The Voice episode concluded with Carmella, a Los Angeles singer known for livestreaming her performances. She delivered a stripped-down version of Like a Stone by Audioslave but struggled to create an instant connection. Her song choice worked against her, making her the second artist of the night to leave without a team.

The Voice season 27 airs every Monday at 8/7c on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback