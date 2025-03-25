"So perfect" — The Voice fans react to Tinika Wyatt and Conor James' Battles performance

Season 27 of The Voice returned with a new lineup of Battles performances on March 24, 2025. Hopeful singers stepped on the stage to outperform their face-off competitors and move on to the Knockouts. Among them were Tinika Wyatt and Conor James from Adam Levine's team. The pair closed the night singing How Deep Is Your Love by Bee Gees, leaving Adam with a difficult decision.

Ad

Tinika, who was Adam's Coach Replay, and Conor, who received a four-chair turn, faced off against one another, hoping to leave a lasting impression on their coach. While 50-year-old Tinika was comfortable maneuvering around the song due to her experience in the music industry, Conor was equally confident, knowing he had sung it multiple times before.

Although each put their best foot forward, attempting to outshine the other, Adam could only send one through to the Knockouts. He appreciated both but advanced Conor, removing Tinika from the race to the finish line. However, in a turn of events, co-panelist Kelsea Ballerini hit her Steal button and scouted Tinika for her team.

Ad

Trending

The Voice fans on X appreciated Tinika and Conor's act. While many complimented their voices and overall stage presence, some applauded Kelsea for stealing Tinika.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"conor and tinika have the last voice battle, and it's so perfect. perfect song choice, perfect song complementation, perfect EVERYTHING. ik damn well that i dont have to choose, because this right here is too close of a call," a fan wrote.

"Tinika vs Conor... Wow! Singing one of my fav songs!!!" another fan commented.

Ad

"Kelsea ballerini is going for the steal," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Voice appreciated the duo's Battles performance.

"I love listening to the original version of The Bee Gees “How Deep Is Your Love”. Both Tinika and Conor did a fantastic job on a different version of this song. I’m hoping both of them will go on to the Knockouts round," a user reacted.

Ad

"Conor James vs Tinika Wyatt He started so smooth. She was full of Joy, present, good solid vocal. Nice blend. Love their phrasing, lil melody changes, and melisma. Each made this in their image. Wow! They bodied this song, together," a person commented.

"That was an incredible performance by conor james, And tinika wyatt, It was one of the best performances of the night this week during the battles," another fan wrote.

Ad

However, one fan of The Voice felt otherwise.

"Conor and Tinika both have nice tones and can sing well but weirdly had recurring and glaring pitch issues (mostly Conor but a little from Tinika) in How Deep Is Your Love? Very unusual for a battle round," one user posted.

Other fans of the NBC show said:

"AAAAND KELSEA IS STEALING TINIKA !!!" a person reacted.

Ad

"Yes...We got a steal from Kelsea!! Welcome to #TeamKelsea Tinika!" another netizen commented.

What did The Voice coaches say about Tinika and Conor's Battles performance?

Ad

Conor and Tinika's Battles performance received a standing ovation from The Voice coaches. While reviewing it, Kelsea stated it was her "favorite Battle" of the day and appreciated how they sang from joy. Kelsea believed both of them deserved to stay in the competition and wondered if they could change the rules.

"You're both really brilliant and beautiful and that was amazing to watch," she added.

Ad

Michael praised Conor for executing the song "perfectly" with "great runs." The Voice coach then congratulated Adam for hitting the Coach Replay button and scouting Tinika for his team, claiming it was "a great decision." However, he refused to choose a winner from the two.

Ad

John Legend believed Tinika was "radiant," "brilliant," and "powerful" and added that she made "a great case" for herself by staying on The Voice. Meanwhile, he complimented Conor for being "soulful," confessing that he might lean in favor of him because of his vocal range and runs.

The Maroon 5 frontman praised Tinika for being a "world-class singer" and taking on Conor, who was "arguably one of the best singers" of the season. He was equally appreciative of Conor, convinced he had the potential to win the show. Adam ultimately declared Conor as the winner of the face-off, eliminating Tinika. However, Tinika secured a spot on Kelsea's team after the coach stole her.

Ad

The Voice episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback