"Are you insane?" — The Voice fans criticize Michael Bublé for picking Jadyn Cree over Braxton Garza during the Battles

Season 27 of The Voice aired a new episode on March 10, 2025. The segment premiered the Battles rounds, in which the coaches paired their artists for a face-off to advance in the competition. Each pair presented a duet in hopes of impressing their mentor. Among them was Jadyn Cree from Michael Bublé's team, who progressed to the next stage after defeating Braxton Garza in the Battles.

Michael tasked the duo to take on Danny's Song by Loggins & Messina. Each added their unique touch to the verses, attempting to connect to the song. While both renditions left a lasting impression on Michael, the mentor advanced Jadyn, convinced she had what it took to win the show. The other coaches were equally complimentary of Jadyn's voice.

However, The Voice fans disagreed. Many took to X to comment on Jadyn and Braxton's performance, criticizing Michael for eliminating the latter. While some appreciated Jadyn's skills, they felt Braxton performed better and deserved to move on.

"I know damn well that Michael didn't just pick Jadyn and say she could WIN the voice. Are you insane? She was fine, but Braxton was leagues above her. She looks like Billie, but she sure don't sound like her, so I don't know what Michael is smoking," a fan wrote.

"Wow. Braxton was so much better and I don’t even like country music that much," another fan commented.

"i like jadyn but i wasn't expecting her to win that battle at all," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Voice disapproved of Michael's decision to eliminate Braxton.

"I wanna tell America i would of stole Braxton from team buble if i was a coach on the voice," a user reacted.

"Braxton was waaaay better," a person commented.

"Am I missing something with Jadyn Cree? I don’t see/hear what others are #TheVoice I loved her dad on the show," another fan wrote.

"Letting Braxton go was INSANE! He ate her up in that competition. SMH," one user posted.

In contrast, some fans of The Voice praised Jadyn's performance.

"Jadyn Cree vs Braxton Garza He leaned right in with that Country twang and gravel. She add such a clear sweet tone in the harmony. Her voice so airy, sweet, familiar. Totally switched up the energy," a person reacted.

"braxton and jadyn's battle is actually very good... great song choice and everything. i know that both of them should go through, but if i had to pick one, it would be jaydn to be honest," another netizen commented.

The Voice season 27: Jadyn's father Bryan Olesen gets emotional watching Jadyn perform on stage

The Voice season 27 saw four Battle Advisors join the coaches to assist them in preparing the singers for the face-offs. Michael was joined by award-winning actress and singer Cynthia Erivo. Adam Levine was joined by Kate Hudson, Kelsea Ballerini by Little Big Town, and John Legend by Coco Jones.

During rehearsals, Jadyn admitted she struggled to connect to the song emotionally as it talked about fatherhood. Michael advised The Voice participant to envision her father and think about his experiences to connect to it. Cynthia also encouraged her and offered her expertise to help Jadyn hit the notes.

While reviewing her act, the coaches appreciated her vocal abilities and overall stage presence. John said her voice was "whispering and powerful at the same time." Adam said it "intoxicating" to watch Jadyn perform. Meanwhile, Jadyn's father, Bryan, sat in the audience and wiped the tears from his eyes. Soon after, Michael declared Jadyn the winner of the round.

"You did it!" Bryan told Jadyn backstage.

Michael joined the father-daughter duo and asked Bryan if it was the "greatest moment" of his life to watch his daughter sing on stage.

"It's pretty great," Bryan responded.

The Voice season 27 airs every Monday at 8 pm ET exclusively on NBC.

