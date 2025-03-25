"Really smooth" — The Voice fans react to Adam David and Ricardo Moreno's Battles performance

The Voice season 27 aired its third set of Battles performances on March 24, 2025. The segment saw another lineup of face-offs as contestants put their best foot forward to advance to the following stage of the competition. Among them were Adam David and Ricardo Moreno from Michael Bublé's team. The pair presented a rendition of Michael's Home for their Battles performance.

Ad

While preparing for the act, Michael and his advisor Cynthia Erivo, asked Adam and Ricardo not to add runs to the piece. While Adam was given permission to modulate the song to his own liking, Ricardo, who came from a long line of Mariachi singers, was asked to present it in Spanish.

Although each added their own touch, in hopes of moving to the next round of the competitive series, only one advanced. After much deliberation and taking the other panelists' input into account, Michael sent Adam to the Knockouts, ending Ricardo's journey on the show.

Ad

Trending

The Voice fans on X shared their opinions on the Battles performance. While many appreciated the duo's voice and collaborative efforts, some claimed Ricardo deserved to win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Ricardo vs Adam... Great battle!!! Love the song!! Really smooth..." a fan wrote.

"adam and ricardo's voice battle seems kind of soothing, but a lot more interesting throughout all of this. if i had to choose one to go through, i might as well say ricardo," another fan commented.

"Adam david is moving on to the knockouts," a netizen tweeted.

Ad

Many fans of The Voice were pleased with Adam and Ricardo's act.

"Adam David vs Ricardo Moreno setting a nice vibe. I liked the Spanish verse tho it was a tad too nasal & thin for my taste. Adam has some of that quality but it's more grounded. Loved the harmony on the big notes. Nice ending," a user reacted.

Ad

"That was an awesome performance by adam david, And ricardo moreno," a person commented.

However, some fans of The Voice felt otherwise.

"Ricardo needs to go home for singing Spanish on this one. Fine for an audition but not for the battles and not with an incredibly well-known english language song," a fan wrote.

"Their voices just don’t really mesh well," one user posted.

Ad

Other fans of the NBC show felt Ricardo deserved to stay in the competition.

"Nah, Ricardo won that battle. Adam was terrible," a person reacted.

"Ricardo i love you so much," another netizen commented.

What did The Voice coaches say about Ricardo and Adam's Battles performance?

Ad

While reviewing Adam and Ricardo's Battles performance, The Voice coach John Legend praised the duo for putting their "heart and sincerity" into the song. Although he congratulated both artists, he could not name the one he would want to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Next up was Maroon 5's lead singer, Adam Levine, who said there were "peaks and valleys" in the act. Regardless, he applauded their "pretty voices" that he claimed were "drastically different."

Ad

"You guys did a great job and I don't know what he's gonna do and I don't know how to help him," he added.

Ad

The Voice judge Kelsea Ballerini appreciated Adam's vibrato, saying she was "very drawn to that" and would have turned her chair if she had heard that during the auditions. She then commended Ricardo for singing from his heart and relaying the emotions of the song to the judges. However, she stated the act was "very even" and refused to pick a winner from the pair.

Michael ultimately declared Adam as the winner of the face-off and sent Ricardo packing.

Ad

The Voice season 27 episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback