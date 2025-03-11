Who went home in The Voice season 27 episode 6? Details explored

The Voice season 27, episode 6, was released on March 10, 2025, marking the first night of the Battles. Coaches Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and John Legend paired their team members in duets, determining who advanced to the Knockouts and who went home.

Celebrity advisors also joined to mentor the teams: Cynthia Erivo for Team Bublé, Kate Hudson for Team Adam, Coco Jones for Team Legend, and Little Big Town for Team Kelsea. Each coach had one Steal and one Save to use during the Battles.

Notably, Adam used his Save to keep Darius J on his team, while John utilized his Steal to bring country singer Tatum Scott into his lineup and used his Save for Nell Simmons. The night ended with the elimination of Braxton Garza from Team Bublé, Fran Posla from Team Adam, and Pablo Herrera from Team Legend.

Eliminations and the first round of battle details in The Voice

The night concluded with several eliminations and saves in episode 6 of The Voice. Fran Posla from Team Adam was eliminated after losing to Ethan Eckenroad, who performed July by Noah Cyrus and Leon Bridges.

"They were both great. You’ve got to kind of go with your gut, so Ethan was the choice for me," Adam shared.

Braxton Garza from Team Bublé was also eliminated after performing Danny’s Song by Loggins & Messina against Jayden Cree.

"Jayden is a superstar. Not only do I see Jayden fitting in with the pop stars of today like Olivia [Rodrigo] and Billie Eilish, she has that thing, that spark that we can’t articulate or explain and part of it," Michael Bublé commented.

Pablo Herrera from Team Legend faced off against Kolby Cordell with Tacones Rojos by Sebastián Yatra and was eliminated. John Legend said that his voice is "powerful and unique in this competition."

In the final battle of The Voice, Team Legend's Nell Simmons competed against Olivia Kuper Harris with Feel Like Making Love by Roberta Flack. Olivia emerged as the winner, with John praising that her voice is "soulful and grounded." However, Nell stayed in the competition as John used his Save.

What else happened in the episode?

In the first battle of The Voice, Britton Moore faced off against Darius J from Team Adam, performing Creep by Radiohead. Adam Levine chose Britton as the winner.

“I really don’t know if there was a winner or loser to this Battle but I went with Britton because he can sing on key all the time. He’s really powerful and he got that big note, which is so hard to nail,” Adam said.

However, Darius remained in the competition as Adam used his Save. The Coach added that he and Darius weren't "done yet," noting that they had "more to do."

Kelsea Ballerini's team presented Angie Rey versus Tatum Scott, singing Girl by Maren Morris. Angie won the battle, while John used his Steal to bring Tatum to his team.

John said that he stole Tatum because he really wanted her in the Blinds. He mentioned that her voice was in a "unique spot" for his team and that she had her "own lane." He added that she just had to go in there and maximize it.

Watch new episodes of The Voice, airing every Monday at 8 pm ET on NBC, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

