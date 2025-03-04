The Voice season 27 episode 5 recap: Blind auditions end as teams get finalized

The fifth and final episode of The Voice season 27 Blind Auditions aired on March 3, 2025, bringing an end to the first phase of the competition. Coaches John Legend, Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini had only a few spots left on their teams. With all single-use advantages like the Coach Replay and the Block already used, the artists had full control over their choices.

In this episode, each team finalized their lineups. One standout moment was Jay Ammo’s rendition of The A Team, which secured a four-chair turn. John Legend praised his performance and said his voice was "floating around the room," while Adam Levine called it “ethereal and magical.” Jay ultimately chose to join Team Legend.

By the end of the night, all four teams were complete, setting the stage for the Battle Rounds.

John Legend and Kelsea Ballerini finalize their teams in The Voice season 27

John Legend’s team filled up first with Pablo Herrera, who delivered a rendition of Jealous in this episode of The Voice. Kelsea Ballerini gave him a pitch, she said she can "bring out these really cool moments and textures."

Meanwhile, Michael Bublé switched tactics and spoke in Spanish to appeal to Pablo’s background. However, Pablo chose Team Legend, explaining that he wanted to grow as a "storyteller," and so he chose John Legend's team.

Kelsea had more room to fill and took in two singers by the night’s end. Brook Wood secured her spot with Save Me, and Simone Marijic won her over with favorite crime. Kelsea spoke about her ability to guide new artists, she shared that she was closer than anyone else to "being a new artist."

Her strategy paid off, as both singers joined her team. Meanwhile, Alanna Lynise’s performance of Issues earned three chair turns, but with John’s team already full, she had to select between Michael and Adam.

"Adam? He's consistent when he says that you're his favorite - he's said it about six different times," Bublé stated.

Adam praised her “cool and memorable approach.” Kelsea ultimately won her over by highlighting their shared experiences as rising artists.

Michael Bublé and Adam Levine choose their team

Michael Bublé took Adam David with Baby, I Love Your Way, a performance that showcased his experience and impressed the judges. Naomi Soleil sang a track titled Stars and also joined Michael’s team, though he admitted he was unfamiliar with the song’s genre.

Adam Levine, on the other hand, wanted to choose a country artist for his team. He welcomed Tori Templet to his team as she sang Lover. Levine rounded out his team with Trevon Dawson, a 17-year-old country singer who performed Religiously.

Earlier in the episode of The Voice, some artists failed to make it to any team due to the limited spots left. William Casanova, who delivered a rendition of Do 4 Love (What You Won't Do For Love), was not selected despite positive feedback. Cornelius Versa also did not get a chance to join any of the teams. With all 48 artists chosen, The Voice now moves into the Battle Rounds, where teammates will go head-to-head to stay in the competition.

Watch new episodes of The Voice season 27 airing every Monday at 8 pm ET on NBC.

