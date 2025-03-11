The Voice season 27 episode 6 recap - Britton Moore wins a battle while Tatum Scott switches teams

The Voice season 27 continued with The Battles Premiere, which aired on March 10, 2025. This stage of the competition saw contestants paired against each other in duet battles, with only one advancing to the next round. Each coach brought an industry advisor to guide their team members.

Little Big Town joined Kelsea Ballerini, Kate Hudson supported Adam Levine, Coco Jones advised John Legend's team, and Cynthia Erivo teamed up with Michael Bublé.

During the battles, coaches had two options to retain talent, a save to keep a losing contestant or a steal to acquire an artist from another team. Notably, Adam Levine chose Britton Moore over Darius J after their performance of Creep.

Darius attracted both a save and a steal attempt but ultimately decided to remain with Team Adam.

Meanwhile, Kelsea Ballerini picked Angie Rey over Tatum Scott after their battle on Girl. Tatum was then stolen by John Legend, who expressed his belief in her potential.

Britton Moore wins a battle while Darius J stays with Team Adam in The Voice

Adam Levine paired Britton Moore and Darius J for a duet of Creep by Radiohead in The Voice. He believed that despite their different styles, their voices could complement each other.

Kate Hudson advised Britton to not "trail down" on certain notes, encouraging a consistent approach. Adam encouraged Darius to be "experimental" with his performance to create a unique impression.

"Keeping it simple sometimes can be much more impactful," Kate Hudson said.

Following the performance, Adam stated that he "had to look at the moments that stood out" to him before selecting Britton as the winner for his execution of a challenging note. However, both Kelsea and Michael attempted to steal Darius, recognizing his potential.

Adam wasn't ready to let him go and used his save. After hearing the coaches' pitches, Darius chose to stay with Adam, stating his trust in Adam's vision for his growth.

Tatum Scott switches to Team Legend after losing to Angie Rey

Kelsea Ballerini's team saw a battle between Angie Rey and Tatum Scott, performing Girl by Maren Morris. Kelsea ultimately chose Angie, stating that she appreciated the range in Angie's voice and saw "more than just country" potential.

John Legend took this opportunity to add Tatum to his team, believing her "gentle and really beautiful" voice had much to offer.

"She has her own lane so now she's just gotta go in there and try to maximize it," John shared.

Tatum, who originally chose Kelsea during the Blind Auditions of The Voice, decided to join Team Legend, ready to explore new directions under his guidance.

Other battles and team updates

Kolby Cordell defeated Pablo Herrera with his performance of Tacones Rojos, with John commending Kolby for adapting to a song outside his usual style. Jadyn Cree won over Braxton Garza with Danny's Song, as Michael Bublé noted her potential to stand alongside contemporary pop artists.

Adam chose Ethan Eckenroad over Fran Posla after their performance of July in the battles premiere of The Voice.

In another battle, Olivia Kuper Harris won over Nell Simmons with Feel Like Makin' Love. John Legend used his save to keep Nell on his team after Adam attempted to steal her. Despite the initial setback, Nell chose to remain with John.

New episodes of The Voice season 27 airs every Monday exclusively on NBC.

