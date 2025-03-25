Who went home on The Voice season 27 episode 8? Details explored

In The Voice season 27, episode 8, which aired March 24, 2025, the Battles round ended, determining which contestants advanced to the next stage and who was eliminated. Each coach finalized their teams by making crucial decisions, using their last available Saves and Steals to retain or acquire artists.

Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini each executed their final Steals, reshaping their teams ahead of the Knockouts. Several contestants left The Voice, including Dimitrius Graham, Ricardo Moreno, Jessica Manalo, Robert Hunter, Tyler Kae, Jay Ammo, and Jordan Allen.

The competition now moves to the Knockouts, where the remaining contestants will continue to compete for a place in the Live Shows.

The Voice season 27 episode 8 elimination overview

Recap of the episode

The episode began with Team Kelsea's Simone Marijic and Iris Herrera performing ceilings. During rehearsals, Kelsea and her advisor, Little Big Town, focused on refining the artists' harmonies and emotional delivery. After the performance, Kelsea Ballerini highlighted the versatility of Simone's vocal quality, explaining that her voice could shift between a delicate, airy tone and a more powerful presence.

Michael Bublé noted that both artists delivered strong performances, particularly in the softer sections of the song, and emphasized the distinct accents Simone incorporated into her singing. Kelsea selected Iris as the battle's winner, while Michael used his final Steal to add Simone to his team.

Later, Adam Levine paired Conor James and Tinika Wyatt to sing How Deep Is Your Love. During rehearsals, Adam emphasized the importance of improvisation, while advisor Kate Hudson guided the artists to perform with freedom while maintaining technical precision.

After the performance, Adam selected Conor, explaining that he possessed a rare and distinctive quality he wanted to keep on his team. Kelsea then used her final Steal to bring Tinika to her team, adding another artist with strong vocal abilities to her lineup.

Other performances resulted in additional eliminations. Michael picked Divighn over Dimitrius Graham after Leave the Door Open, while Adam chose David over Ricardo Moreno following Home. Adam also selected Trevon Dawson over Tyler Kae on I'm With You.

John Legend retained Renzo over Jay Ammo after Is This Love and chose Jacquelyn George instead of Jordan Allen on Islands in the Stream. Kelsea kept Dan Kiernan over Jessica Manalo after Good Luck, Babe and picked Page Mackenzie over Robert Hunter on Lies Lies Lies.

Who was eliminated?

With The Voice Battles round completed, several artists were eliminated from the competition. Dimitrius Graham and Ricardo Moreno were sent home from Team Bublé after failing to secure a win in their respective battles. Jessica Manalo and Robert Hunter exited Team Kelsea, with Kelsea acknowledging Hunter's connection to her music and expressing appreciation for his journey.

Tyler Kae was eliminated from Team Adam, as his opponent was selected to advance. Jay Ammo and Jordan Allen were eliminated from Team Legend following their performances.

As the Battles round came to an end, The Voice also said goodbye to the guest advisors who assisted throughout this phase. Cynthia Erivo, Kate Hudson, Little Big Town, and Coco Jones completed their roles as mentors.

Catch new episodes of The Voice season 27 on NBC every Monday at 8 PM ET, and stream them the next day on Peacock.

