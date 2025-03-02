"They sign a lot of paperwork"—The Traitors US executive producer Mike Cotton reveals some rules set for the contestants

Peacock’s The Traitors US is a reality TV competition where contestants from different reality TV franchises—such as Survivor, Big Brother, and Real Housewives—compete in a strategic, deception-based game for a cash prize of up to $250,000. The show, inspired by the Dutch series De Verraders, premiered in 2023 and has since undergone several changes.

The game is built on secrecy, and strict rules are in place to maintain its integrity. Executive producer Mike Cotton told Variety on February 27, 2025:

“They sign a lot of paperwork, and the Traitors sign their own oath and agreement with us.”

According to the same publication, players must adhere to guidelines throughout the competition, ranging from non-disclosure agreements (NDA) to personality tests. The contestants are reportedly not allowed to know who else is on the show before filming, and once inside the castle, their interactions are monitored.

The Traitors US behind-the-scenes rules seemingly go beyond contracts, covering aspects such as alcohol consumption, filming schedules, and player accommodations.

What does the confidentiality agreement in The Traitors US ensure?

Before joining The Traitors US, contestants must sign extensive paperwork, including NDAs. These agreements ensure that key details about the show remain confidential before and after filming. Cotton explained to Variety in February 2025 that the secrecy surrounding the game is crucial to its success.

“There’s lots of things like that, but there was never a moment that we heard when anyone revealed their identity and honestly, it wouldn’t make any sense,” he stated.

One of the most important aspects of the agreement is the oath taken by the Traitors. Cotton explained that they pledge to commit a "murder" each night and keep their fellow Traitors' identities a secret during the ceremony with host Alan Cumming.

The rules specify that while Traitors can accuse other Traitors at the roundtable, they must do so while pretending to be Faithful.

“What they could never do is say, ‘I know that he’s a Traitor because I’m one as well.’ Or ‘Because I’ve been to the turret,’” Cotton added.

Contestants also agree to restrictions regarding personal branding and outside communication. Season 2 cast member Shereé Whitfield told People magazine in February 2024 that she was not allowed to wear clothes from her brand, SHE by Shereé, on camera. According Us Weekly, all players must surrender their phones and any external forms of communication while participating in the show.

More rules and conditions, The Traitors US contestants must follow

To prevent pre-show alliances, contestants are not allowed to know who else is cast until they arrive in Scotland. Casting director Deena Katz told Time in January 2024:

“You don’t want them to be able to research each other or talk to each other or form alliances before.”

However, once on set, players are given photos and information about one another to aid in their decision-making.

Every contestant undergoes a psychological evaluation before filming. Mercedes “MJ” Javid mentioned on a podcast in January 2024 that she had to take a 600-question psych test. Meanwhile, Cotton told Variety in the latest interview that the test helps determine who might be a liar or deceptive.

“It’s almost like a job interview to be a Traitor, and we take all of that into account,” he explained.

In addition to psychological testing, contestants must pass a physical evaluation. Arie Luyendyk, a contestant from season 1, told Us Weekly in January 2023 that he had to complete a swim test to prove he was capable of participating in missions.

In The Traitors US season 2, players had the opportunity to present their case to Alan Cumming about whether they wanted to be a Traitor or a Faithful. Cirie Fields from season 1 told E! News in January 2023:

“We knew that there could potentially be three to five Traitors in the game. That was explained to us from the very beginning.”

Unlike some reality shows, The Traitors US enforces a limit on alcohol consumption. In January 2024, Season 2 contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu told Entertainment Weekly that the limit of one drink a night was "quite restricted." She noted that contestants often felt the need for a drink due to the game’s intensity, but production maintained control over alcohol intake.

Filming of The Traitors US takes place over long hours, with contestants often getting limited sleep. Arie Luyendyk told Us Weekly in February 2023 that he never got more than six hours of rest per night.

“It takes probably an hour for your brain to kind of shut off,” he said.

Players reportedly start their day early and, if they are Traitors, they stay up even later to attend secret meetings after the Faithful go to bed.

The next episode of The Traitors US will air on Peacock on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

