"Unintentionally funny"—The Traitors US fans react to Carolyn snatching the shield

The Traitors US Season 3, episode 6, titled A Dysfunctional Family, aired on January 30, 2025, on Peacock. The episode featured another mission where players competed for Shields, which would grant protection from the next murder. Carolyn Wiger claimed one of the Shields, garnering reactions from viewers online.

During the mission, contestants were split into three groups and tasked with finding gunpowder crates in the forest. The goal was to open as many crates as possible to collect gunpowder and knock down a Traitor statue. Alongside the crates were three Shields, offering immunity from the next murder.

As each group searched for Shields, Carolyn secured one for herself, leading to a reaction from Tom Sandoval, who was in the same group. Fans of the show The Traitors US shared their thoughts about Carolyn and wrote on X:

"Carolyn definitely is my favorite she is so unintentionally funny I’m rooting for her," one fan commented.

"Carolyn loses a marble every time someone tells her who is putting her name out, She’s taking the game personal as fuck & I’m WITH HER!! Danielle played this game so dumb," another user said.

"Carolyn snatching that shield from Tom was everything," an X user wrote.

"Carolyn is a national TREASURE," a tweet read.

Some fans of The Traitors US described Carolyn as a "fun traitor."

"Carolyn has been such a fun traitor pick lmao i knew she would be," a fan wrote.

"Carolyn was tagging Danielle up this whole episode omg," one netizen tweeted.

"In all of my years watching Boston Rob play these games, I have never seen anyone gag him this hard, like the man was GAGGEDDDD, Oh I love Carolyn." another user commented.

"As a Survivor fan, I was so excited to see Carolyn as a part of this cast! Her story is really inspiring. If this is your first time seeing her, this Survivor video might help you better understand her story. Love her!" a tweet read.

Shield winners are revealed at the Round Table discussion in The Traitors US

The sheild mission in The Traitors US required contestants to work together to unlock crates using number-based questions. While the goal was to collect enough gunpowder to complete the task, the presence of three Shields shifted priorities. Some contestants focused on obtaining a Shield first, ensuring their safety before continuing with the mission.

Carolyn Wiger claimed a Shield in her group, leading to a reaction from Tom Sandoval, who was competing alongside her. The other two Shields were secured by Dylan Efron and Chrishell Stause. Chrishell’s group chose not to reveal who had the Shield, indirectly providing safety to Dolores Catania, Derrick Levasseur, Britney Haynes, and Sam Asghari, as any of them could have been the holder.

At the Round Table, suspicions were directed at multiple contestants. Derrick Levasseur pushed for a vote against Rob Mariano, pointing out that both Bob D.Q. and Bob Harper had mentioned him before their eliminations. Rob, in response, shifted focus to Wes Bergmann, arguing that Wes had been influencing votes. Gabby Windey and Chrishell Stause agreed, saying Wes had been vocal in group settings.

When votes were cast, Wes Bergmann was banished, receiving seven votes. Rob received five votes. Carolyn voted for Danielle, and Dolores voted for Tom. Wes revealed himself as a Faithful before leaving the game.

With Carolyn, Dylan, and Chrishell holding Shields, they were safe from the next murder in The Traitors US. The game moved forward with 13 contestants remaining, including three hidden Traitors.

The Traitors US episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

