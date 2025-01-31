"GONE WAY TOO SOON" — The Traitors US fans react to Bob Harper’s murder in the show

The Traitors US season 3, episode 6, titled A Dysfunctional Family, aired on January 30, 2025, on Peacock. There were two eliminations in the episode: Bob Harper got murdered, and Wes Bergmann got banished.

At the start of the episode, the three Traitors, Carolyn Wiger, Danielle Reyes, and Rob Mariano, discussed their next move. Rob suggested eliminating Wes Bergmann, but Carolyn and Danielle disagreed, thinking it would bring too much attention to Rob. Instead, they settled on Bob Harper, who had questioned Rob at the previous Round Table.

The next morning, the contestants gathered for breakfast. They waited to see who had been eliminated overnight. When Bob Harper did not appear, it confirmed that he had been murdered by the Traitors. Some Faithfuls began to reconsider their suspicions, while others focused on the mission ahead. Fans of the show The Traitors US took to X, sharing their thoughts about Bob’s elimination.

"This is the worst and most chaotic set of Traitors I have ever seen. Entertainment at its finest. But also: JUSTICE FOR BOB HARPER, GONE WAY TOO SOON," a tweet read.

"Yo work together, at to go Boston Rob, we need to come together and work it out. On a side note, I miss (Bob the drag queen) WAIT!! Bob H (as in Harper from the biggest loser?). I did not see that coming," one fan commented.

"in another universe, boston rob was never a traitor and danielle carolyn and bob stuck together and won in the end," another user said.

"Noo not my man Bob Harper," an X user wrote.

Some fans of the show The Traitors US said Danielle and Carolyn are playing a "stupid game."

"Danielle and Carolyn both playing a stupid game. This was their opportunity to team up and take out Bob and they fumbled it, now they’re more focused on going after each other and Rob is just gonna be the last traitor standing," a fan wrote.

"These are absolutely the dumbest traitors ever, wth Bob H do???" another user commented.

"not them killing bob harper. I was really enjoying him f**king boston rob," one netizen tweeted.

"NOOOOO PLEASE DONT BANISH BOB HARPER NOOOO," one tweet read.

What happened in episode 6 of The Traitors US?

After Bob Harper’s elimination, the contestants moved on to their next mission in The Traitors US. They were divided into three groups and sent into the forest to search for gunpowder crates. The goal was to open enough crates to collect gunpowder and knock down a Traitor statue. If successful, they would add $30,000 to the prize pot.

The mission also contained three Shields, which granted protection from the next murder. Each group found one Shield, and they were claimed by Carolyn Wiger, Dylan Efron, and Chrishell Stause. Chrishell’s group decided not to reveal who had taken the Shield, leaving Dolores Catania, Derrick Levasseur, Britney Haynes, and Sam Asghari as possible holders.

At the Round Table in The Traitors US, players debated their suspicions. Derrick Levasseur raised concerns about Rob Mariano, pointing out that both Bob D.Q. and Bob Harper had questioned him before their eliminations. Rob defended himself, shifting attention to Wes Bergmann and suggesting that Wes had been influencing votes and causing uncertainty. Gabby Windey and Chrishell Stause supported Rob’s view, noting Wes’s approach in group discussions.

When the votes were cast, Wes Bergmann was banished after receiving seven votes.. Rob got five votes, while Carolyn voted for Danielle and Dolores for Tom. Wes revealed himself as a Faithful before leaving the game. With Bob Harper murdered and Wes Bergmann banished, the game continues with 13 contestants remaining, including three hidden Traitors.

Watch The Traitors US season 3 episodes on Peacock.

