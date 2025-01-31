Who went home in The Traitors US season 3 episode 6? Details explored

The Traitors US Season 3, Episode 6, titled A Dysfunctional Family, aired on January 30, 2025, on Peacock. The episode featured another round of strategic moves, shifting alliances, and two eliminations - Bob Harper by murder and Wes Bergmann by banishment.

In the episode, Carolyn Wiger, Danielle Reyes, and Rob Mariano discussed their next move as Traitors. Carolyn was frustrated with the lack of trust, while Danielle and Rob debated their next murder target. They decided to eliminate Bob Harper, thinking he was a threat to Rob’s game.

Meanwhile, the Faithfuls took part in a Shield mission, granting three players protection from the next murder. At the Round Table, Wes Bergmann was voted to be banished, becoming the second player eliminated in this episode of The Traitors US.

Bob Harper gets murdered after discussion in The Traitors US

At the start of the episode, tensions grew within the Traitors’ group, as Carolyn confronted Rob and Danielle about their shifting loyalties. Rob, pushing for control, suggested that Wes Bergmann should be their next target, calling him a "threat" to their game. However, Danielle and Carolyn disagreed, believing that eliminating Wes would put more suspicion on Rob.

Instead, Rob proposed targeting Bob Harper, arguing that he had publicly thrown Rob’s name out at the previous Round Table. Carolyn and Danielle eventually agreed, and Bob was murdered overnight.

The next morning at breakfast, the remaining contestants waited to see who had been eliminated. As they gathered, Rob walked in, confirming that he was safe. However, Bob Harper was missing, revealing that he had been the Traitors’ latest victim.

Bob’s murder immediately shifted the Faithfuls’ discussions, as players questioned why he was targeted and whether his suspicions from the previous Round Table had been correct. Derrick Levasseur noted,

“If he is a Faithful and he’s that good, I’m murdering him.”

The elimination increased doubts about who the remaining Traitors could be.

Wes Bergmann gets banished in the Round Table discussion

As this episode of The Traitors US continued, the Faithfuls focused on who to target at the Round Table. Derrick Levasseur led a discussion about Rob Mariano, believing that Rob was playing a Traitor-like game. He pointed out that Bob D.Q. had voted against Rob before being eliminated, and Bob Harper had also spoken against him.

Rob shifted focus to Wes Bergmann, claiming he was influencing others and spreading doubts. Gabby Windey and Chrishell Stause agreed that Wes pressured players during discussions. When the votes were cast, Wes received the most votes and was banished with seven votes from Dylan, Sam, Ivar, Rob, Chrishell, Britney, and Ciara. Rob got five votes from Wes, Danielle, Gabby, Derrick, and Tom, while Carolyn voted for Danielle and Dolores voted for Tom.

Upon revealing himself as a Faithful, he declared himself “one of the greatest reality competition players of all time” and expressing frustration with the group’s decision. His elimination left the Faithfuls with 10 remaining players still searching for the Traitors.

With Bob Harper murdered and Wes Bergmann banished, the game now continues with 13 contestants left, including three Traitors still hidden among the Faithfuls.

New episodes of The Traitors US air every Thursday on Peacock.

