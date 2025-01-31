The Traitors US season 3, episode 6, A Dysfunctional Family, aired on January 30, 2025. The episode saw one contestant murdered, another banished, and three players securing Shields for safety.

With only three Traitors left, alliances were tested as the Faithfuls tried to uncover them while the Traitors deflected suspicion. A mission also gave players a chance to win Shields, granting immunity from the next murder.

By the end of the episode, Bob Harper was murdered, and Wes Bergmann was banished after receiving the most votes. Additionally, three contestants secured Shields, guaranteeing their protection in the upcoming episode of The Traitors US.

Trending

The official synopsis of episode 6 stated,

"With tensions in their tower at a breaking point, the Traitors must still work together; two dangerous Faithfuls start to hatch a plan, but it could backfire."

Wes Bergmann got banished after a divided Round Table in The Traitors US

As the players gathered for the Round Table, multiple names were suggested. Dolores Catania criticized Tom Sandoval, while Carolyn Wiger and Danielle Reyes continued their tensions. Meanwhile, Derrick Levasseur focused on Boston Rob Mariano, pushing the idea that he was a Traitor. However, Rob deflected the suspicion onto Wes Bergmann.

Throughout the discussion, Wes defended himself, referencing previous votes and game moves. However, Rob managed to convince the Faithfuls against Wes, shifting attention away from himself. The vote resulted in Wes receiving the majority, leading to his banishment.

Wes Bergmann received the majority of votes for banishment, with Dylan, Sam, Ivar, Rob, Chrishell, Britney, and Ciara casting their votes against him. Meanwhile, Wes, Danielle, Gabby, Derrick, and Tom targeted Rob Mariano, hoping to turn the tide against him. Carolyn cast a lone vote for Danielle, while Dolores directed her vote at Tom. With seven votes, Wes was officially banished from The Traitors US.

Upon revealing himself as a Faithful, Wes was visibly frustrated.

“One of the greatest reality competition players of all time," Wes called himself.

He also added that he was “quantitatively better” than the rest before flipping off the group on his way out.

Shield winners secure safety in The Traitors US

In this week's mission, host Alan Cumming divided contestants into three groups to find gunpowder crates in the forest. They had to answer number-based questions to unlock them, with a chance to add $30,000 to the prize pot.

The mission also included three Shields for immunity. Prioritizing safety, all groups focused on securing Shields first. Carolyn Wiger, Dylan Efron, and Chrishell Stause won the Shields.

Chrishell’s group chose to keep their Shield holder a secret, which meant additional uncertainty for the Faithfuls. This secrecy also indirectly protected Dolores, Derrick, Britney, and Sam from being targeted for the next murder.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated among the Traitors. Danielle Reyes admitted to Rob Mariano that she had been paranoid about their alliance ever since he turned on Bob the Drag Queen. Carolyn Wiger later confided in Danielle, revealing concerns about trust. Rob, noticing the growing divide among the group, remarked on how “dysfunctional” the trio had become.

Fans can watch The Traitors US season 3 episodes on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback