The Traitors US season 3: Who has been eliminated so far? Details explored

The Traitors, a Peacock show hosted by Alan Cumming, premiered its third season on January 9 with the first three episodes. The cast featured a mix of reality TV stars and game show contestants, including Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules, Jeremy Collins from Survivor, and Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City.

In 2024, 24 celebrity contestants traveled to a Scottish castle to film the reality show. The castle had sprawling grounds and a quirky caretaker. As the show began, host Alan Cumming chose three cast members to be Traitors while the others became Faithfuls.

The fifth episode was released on January 23, and one more player was eliminated. This means that up until now, seven players have been eliminated so far, including Bob The Drag Queen, Tony Vlachos, Wells Adams, Jeremy Collins, Chanel Ayan, Dorinda Medley, and Nikki Garcia.

A look at the contestants eliminated from The Traitors US season 3

The Banished

1) Wells Adams - Faithful

Wells Adams attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In episode 2 of The Traitors, the contestants gathered at the Round Table. Bob took the lead, accusing Wells of being a potential traitor. During the voting, Ivar, Wells, and Robyn each received four votes.

Carolyn's decision proved to be the deciding factor, and Wells was ultimately banished with five votes against him. Sam, Jeremy, Tony, and Robyn were the other contestants who voted against Wells.

2) Tony Vlachos - Faithful

Winner of "Survivor: Cagayan" Tony Vlachos attends CBS's "Survivor 28" Season Finale at CBS Studios (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)

During episode 3's round table, Gabby was the first to accuse Tony of making baseless accusations against others, including Chrishelle and Bob H. Rob also targeted Tony and accused him of taking a shield from him the previous night without explanation. Rob's comments subtly swayed the group, and eventually, a majority voted to banish Tony from the game.

3) Bob The Drag Queen - Traitor

Bob the Drag Queen attends The Queerties 2024 (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Bob The Drag Queen's strategy going into episode 4's Round Table was to lay low, thinking Nikki or Ciara would be the easy targets. However, things took a dramatic turn, and Bob got banished.

The votes that sealed Bob's fate came from Dolores, Danielle, Chrishelle, Britney, Ciara, Dylan, Carolyn, Sam, Ivar, Rob, and Bob Harper. Only six players chose not to vote against Bob.

4) Nikki Garcia - Faithful

Nikki attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "WWE Monday Night Raw" (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

In episode 5, Nikki was targeted because the Faithfuls suspected one of the three people in the coffins was secretly a Traitor. Many believed Nikki was the most likely culprit, especially after her friend Chrishelle gave a hesitant speech suggesting she might be a Traitor. When Nikki left the castle, she made an emotional speech revealing that she was actually a Faithful, not a Traitor.

The Murdered

5) Dorinda Medley - Faithful

Dorinda Medley appears on The Julia Cunningham Show at SiriusXM Studios (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

In episode 2, Danielle and Bob The Drag Queen agreed on a plan to target Dorinda, thinking it would shift suspicion to Ivar, with whom she had a dispute. However, Carolyn had other ideas, preferring to target Robyn instead, which would allow Dorinda to remain in the game and distract the Traitors. The next morning, the group discovered that Dorinda had been the first player to be eliminated.

6) Chanel Ayan - Faithful

Chanel Ayan attends the 2024 battle for Brooklyn celebrity softball game at Maimonides Park (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

In the third episode of the The Traitors season 3, Chanel Ayan was murdered. This marked the second episode in a row where a cast member of Real Housewives was voted out. Previously, Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City was the first to be eliminated.

7) Jeremy Collins - Faithful

Jeremey Collins of The Traitors season 3 (Image via Instagram/@jeremy2collins)

In episode 4 of The Traitors, Danielle, Bob The Drag Queen, and Rob agreed that Jeremy needed to be targeted. They were upset with him for suggesting Danielle might be a suspect.

Watch The Traitors US season 3 on Peacock.

