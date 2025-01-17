"Have some decorum"— The Traitors US star Bob the Drag Queen clashes with Rob and Dylan

The Traitors US season 3 aired episode 4 on Thursday, January 16, 2025. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the show saw Jeremy Collins from Survivor get murdered in the latest episode. Meanwhile, one traitor, Bob the Drag Queen, got banished from the castle.

Ahead of his banishment, Bob clashed with Boston Rob and Dylan Efron over his role on the show. The two accused him of being a traitor and Rob argued that the Drag Race alum had "spearheaded" every banishment, however, they hadn't caught a single traitor so far. Dylan argued that Bob was an "amazing" actor and he was convinced of the MTV star's role as a traitor.

While Bob tried to convince the two and the group that he was a Faithful, Rob interrupted him.

"I didn't interrupt you and I'm asking you to have some decorum," he said.

"The gig's up, bud"— Boston Rob accuses Bob the Drag Queen of being a traitor in The Traitors US season 3 episode 4

In The Traitors US season 3 episode 4 titled I Will Bury You Under the Sand, Boston Rob said that he had been "playing these games" for a long time. He told the cast members that he believed some of them had their "eyes closed" and shared his observations.

The reality star said that there was one person who had been "quarterbacking" the entire show. Rob added that person had the "love" and "admiration" of many people and he believed that person was a traitor. He demanded the cast to ask themselves who would deflect about every decision.

"Bob the Drag Queen," Rob said.

Dylan Efron said the "hardest" part about going after the RuPaul's Drag Race alum was that everyone "genuinely" loved him and that Bob was "so good" at deflecting. Bob mentioned he wanted to be clear about one thing, which was that he would tell people "a joke" but he would never tell them "a lie."

The Traitors US season 3 cast member said he had been right about every Faithful and said it was his "intuition."

"I'm just going to say nine words. I swear to God that I am a Faithful," he said.

Boston Rob said he had two words to add, "You're not." He continued saying that Bob had told every theory he had to all and asked how many times The Traitors US cast had been right. He further told Bob that he had "spearheaded" every single vote. As Bob tried to defend himself, he asked Rob to maintain decorum.

"The gig's up, bud. I got ya," Rob said.

The Traitors US season 3 cast member, Bob said he was "standing 10 toes down" and accused Rob of being "scared" of him. He noted that everything Rob had said about Bob was applicable to Rob himself, and said the Survivor alum was trying to "use" him to do what he wanted to do.

"You can't be like me. You will never be like me," Bob said.

Rob said Bob was "found out," while the latter said he was "almost done" as Dylan Efron chimed in on the situation. Dylan called Rob "one of the legends" of the game and said that Bob "just threw it back at him so hard."

"Do you believe it, that he could be a traitor?" Bob asked Dylan.

The Traitors US season 3 star Dylan explained that he "genuinely" believed Bob the Drag Queen was a traitor. He asked what the "easier game" would be for a traitor to play and said that he would have played a "quiet one" since he couldn't be loud.

"What would Bob do? Bob is an amazing actor. I grew up with an actor," Dylan said.

While commenting on Dylan saying he grew up with an actor, Bob said "Not a good one," while referring to The Traitors US season 3 star's brother, Zac Efron. Dolores Catania told Bob his comment wasn't "nice," while Bob continued to defend himself. However, by the end of the episode, Bob was banished from the show after receiving 11 votes.

Tune in next week on Thursday to see what happens next on The Traitors US season 3.

