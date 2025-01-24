"Made me cry"— The Traitors fans react to Chrishell accusing Nikki of being a traitor

The Traitors US season 3 aired a brand new episode this week on Thursday, January 23, 2025. The segment saw Robyn Dixon from the Real Housewives franchise get murdered, while the cast speculated over the true identity of the murderers.

At the roundtables, accusations were hurled and friendships were tested when Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause accused her close friend, Nikki Garcia, of being a traitor. Fans of the Peacock reality show commented on the latest roundtable online and chimed in on Chrishell naming Nikki. One person wrote on X:

"This made me cry. Why didn’t either Gabby or Chrishell speak up for Nikki ONCE? Nikki had to fight that 1 v everyone and I felt so bad. She did eat with her final words though."

"This was so heart breaking and stupid coming from a chrishell stan here," a fan commented.

"OMG EVERYBODY IS HORRIBLE AT THIS GAME. HOW ARE WE STILL ON NIKKI!?!? CHRISHELL WHEN I CATCH YOU!" a tweet read.

Fans of The Traitors US season 3 criticized Chrishell for going against Nikki:

"Crishell, what are you doing? If you have an alliance and you think one of them is a traitor, you ride it out until the end and then make the accusation against them," a person wrote.

"Here I thought Chrishell was coming with some good intel. Instead, she’s selling a Bambi out to an actual traitor," a fan commented.

"Chrishell is sick and disgusting! Omg she deserves jail time for turning on her friend so randomly," a tweet read.

Fans of The Traitors US season 3 further said:

"Chrishell made a huge mistake on the roundtable by not outing Rob when talking about Nikki. She should have said that she felt different about Nik based on what Rob had told them in the car. Then Nikki would have said a Traitor would say that!" a person wrote.

"No surprise that Chrishelle is a fake a** friend," a fan commented.

"I'm in a very uncomfortable position"— The Traitors US star Chrishell Stause names Nikki Garcia at the roundtable

In The Traitors US season 3 episode 5, titled All This Murderous Power, Chrishell Stause went to Boston Rob ahead of the Roundtable and discussed her suspicions about Nikki Garcia. However, she was not the only one who had doubts about the cast member.

During the Roundtable, Ciara Miller from Summer House said she believed the retired wrestler was one of the murderers, adding that her ability to be very "even" and calm was "interesting." She recalled the contestant's reaction to Bob the Drag Queen's banishment and said that Nikki didn't seem "that shocked" about him being a traitor.

Nikki explained she was "beyond shock," while The Traitors US contestant wondered if she had any other expressions.

"Not all faithfuls are super bubbly or talk a lot. Some faithfuls are like this," Nikki defended herself.

As the two cast members argued, Chrishell Stause chimed in and said she was "nervous to speak." As her voice cracked, she said she hadn't spoken up yet because she was "afraid" of burning "two bridges" with two people she "loved." The Traitors US star said she was not in an "alliance" and was on the show to "catch traitors."

"I'm in a very uncomfortable position because one of my favorite people, I rode so hard for you yesterday," she said.

The Traitors US star recalled asking people to vote for her in case Nikki was a traitor. She apologized to the cast member for bringing it up but said that she felt the former wrestler's energy "shift" after Bob's elimination. She wondered if it was because she was a traitor.

Fans of the reality show commented on Chrishell naming Nikki at the round table and criticized her for turning against her friend.

Episodes of The Traitors US season 3 are available to stream on Peacock.

