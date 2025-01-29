"I need a break!" — Boston Rob Mariano expresses desire for wife Amber to compete on Deal or No Deal Island

Boston Rob Mariano is known for his multiple reality competition appearances, having competed in Survivor five times, in The Amazing Race twice, and in Deal or No Deal Island once. He is currently a contestant on The Traitors.

Boston Rob discussed his latest reality TV involvement in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, released on January 28, 2025. He made a suggestion for the next season of Deal or No Deal Island, stating:

"Here's my pick for a contestant that I think would do great on the next season of Deal or No Deal Island. I'm nominating my wife, Amber."

Rob expressed a willingness to take a step back if Amber (formerly Amber Brkich) decided to accept the challenge.

Trending

"I've been running around all these shows — Deal or No Deal Island, Traitors — I need a break!" he stated.

“Honey, you get out here”—Boston Rob suggests Amber for Deal or No Deal Island

During this interview, The Survivor star Boston Rob revealed that he would like to see his wife Amber Mariano compete in the next season. He stated that he was "nominating" her, taking into account her past reality TV experience and success.

Amber first appeared on Survivor: The Australian Outback and later won Survivor: All-Stars. The couple also competed together on The Amazing Race, reaching the final leg in one season. Despite her previous success, Amber has not actively pursued reality TV in recent years. Her last major appearance was on Survivor: Winners at War in 2020, where she was voted out early.

Rob suggested a role reversal at home if Amber decided to return to the reality TV. He said:

"I'll stay home and watch the kids. Honey, you get out here and get it done."

Boston Rob's stint in Survivor and The Traitor

Boston Rob Mariano took a decision of banishing fellow Traitor Bob the Drag Queen in the last episode of The Traitors by working with Dylan Efron. While the group was happy about removing their first Traitor, Survivor alum Parvati Shallow, shared that Mariano might soon be in trouble at the roundtable.

Parvati, who was a Traitor in The Traitors season 2 and is now on Deal or No Deal Island, spoke to People magazine on January 23, 2025. She said:

“He [Rob] can't even be a passenger. He has got to drive the car, and it's got to be a big car that goes too fast and goes where he wants it to go.”

Furthermore, during an interview with TV Insider on January 27, Boston Rob discussed the upcoming milestone 50th season of Survivor with host Jeff Probst. While he didn't confirm his participation, he expressed interest in being involved in some capacity.

"It'd be fun to be involved in some way," he said.

In May 2024, Mariano shared with the same media outlet that Survivor had been a big part of his life for many years, but he had no interest in returning, believing he would only be "used" briefly before being voted out. But he added, if there was a "concept change," he might think about it.

Watch new episodes of Deal or No Deal Island season 2 airing every Tuesday on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback