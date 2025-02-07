The Traitors US season 3 episode 7 recap: Carolyn and Danielle struggle to be on the same page as $22,500 is added to the prize pot 

The Traitors US is a murder mystery game where traitors must survive by eliminating threats, while faithfuls try to identify and banish them. If a traitor remains at the end, the faithfuls lose the prize money and title.

In episode 7, tensions rose among traitors Carolyn Wiger, Danielle Reyes, and Rob Mariano. One traitor was banished, and a faithful was murdered.

The Traitors US season 3 episode 7 titled Til Death Us Do Part was released exclusively on Peacock TV on February 6, 2025. The episode synopsis reads as the following:

"The Faithful are circling as they try to catch their prey; at night, the Traitors must commit their murder face-to-face in the most dramatic send-off the castle has ever seen."

At the end of episode 6, the players who were still competing for the final grand prize were Britney Haynes, Carolyn Wiger, Chrishell Stause, Ciara Miller, Danielle Reyes, Derrick Levasseur, Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Rob Mariano, Sam Asghari, and Tom Sandoval.

What happened on The Traitors US season 3 episode 7?

As viewers already know, the traitors Carolyn Wiger, Danielle Reyes, and Rob Mariano were struggling to be on the same page with each other as tensions increased between them in episode 6. Especially after the clash between Danielle and Carolyn, the situation became more heated.

In episode 7, they had to decide what their next strategy was and who should be murdered or banished from the castle. However, none of the trio members could agree on one player. According to Rob, Derrick should be murdered as he was hesitant to inform his fellow traitors who had the shield. Danielle on the other hand stated she knew Derrick didn't have the shield.

They both managed to agree on this decision, as Derrick was murdered the next morning. The Traitors US cast member Rob told the faithfuls that he was being framed for Derrick's murder. After the mission where the players managed to add $22,500 to the final grand prize, Rob told Carolyn and Danielle that targeting Britney for banishment was a clever move but both of them were against this idea.

Carolyn and Danielle supported Rob despite their doubts. At the round table, Dylan brought up Rob's name, referencing Derrick's suspicion of him and Britney. Britney defended herself, saying she only encouraged Dylan to trust his own judgment.

Then, The Traitors US contestants Tom and Sam took Rob's name at the table bringing up the evidence they collected against him. In the end, the round table was concluded by Tom, Britney, Carolyn, Sam, Ivar, Danielle, and Gabby voting out Rob which meant he was banished from the castle.

In his exit interview, Rob called out Carolyn for being a “bad Traitor, bad game player, just bad all around.” New episodes of The Traitors US season 3 air every week on 9 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. MT and 6 p.m. PT.

