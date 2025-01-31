“Continuously throwing my name out“—The Traitors star Carolyn says Danielle can’t be trusted anymore

The Traitors is a murder mystery reality TV series that brings together alums of shows such as the Survivor and The Real Housewives franchise. Players are divided into teams of faithful and traitors, competing for $250,000 grand prize. The main task for the faithfuls is to eliminate the opponents to spilt the money among themselves. However, if a traitor makes it to the end of the game, their team can steal the prize pot.

Currently airing its third season, the show released episode 6 this week with two traitors, Carolyn Wiger and Danielle Reyes, clashing with one another. This happened after Danielle pointed out Carolyn's name as a suspected traitor, upon which the latter said she couldn't trust her fellow traitor.

Carolyn further said:

“There is absolutely no way I want to play this game with somebody who is continuously throwing my name out. We’re done. She cannot be trusted anymore and I’m ready to bring it to court. I’m not going to waste my time pretending to be nice. I would rather spend my time trying to get Danielle out.”

Trending

The Traitors season 3 episode 6 titled Dysfunctional Family was released exclusively on Peacock TV on January 30, 2025. The episode synopsis reads as the following:

"With tensions in their tower at a breaking point, the Traitors must still work together; two dangerous Faithfuls start to hatch a plan, but it could backfire."

What happened between Carolyn, Danielle, and Boston Rob on The Traitors season 3 episode 6?

In The Traitors season 3 episode 6, Carolyn questioned Danielle after she was mentioned as one of the suspects to be a traitor. Despite Danielle apologizing and trying to "make it right," Carolyn stated that she was "done" and didn't want to partner up with someone who would throw her under the bus.

During her confession interview, the cast member explained that Danielle couldn't be trusted and it was no use for her to "pretend to be nice." Carolyn then decided to bring up Danielle and Boston Rob's name for others to suspect their true identity.

“There’s nobody I want to murder other than you two right now.” Carolyn said.

Later in the episode, the third traitor Boston Rob took Wes Bergmann's name to bring more attention towards a faithful at the round table. When it was time for other players to show whether they were skeptical about Boston, he ended up receiving five votes and one of which belonged to Danielle.

Even though the traitors were successfully able to eliminate a faithful, the rivalry among them didn't go unnoticed by the viewers. Boston called his fellow traitors the "worst group" where nobody trusted one another, he continued:

“This is the worst group of Traitors that I have ever seen. Nobody trusts anybody. It’s just insanity. What’s wrong with these people? All of them!”

After that, Carolyn, Danielle, and Boston Rob held a joint meeting to discuss their next move. During their discussion, the two female contestants ended up clashing once again. Carolyn shared that they had "to go after Danielle" and upon hearing this, the latter replied:

“Whatever you say, I’m going to fight back. Don’t think I’m going to sit there and lie down. If you bring it, I’m going to bring it back.”

Their conversation concluded with increased tension between the duo.

New episodes of the series' season 3 every week on Thursdays exclusively on Peacock TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback