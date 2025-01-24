Alexander, one of the final five contestants on The Traitors UK season 3, reflected on his journey to the final five during an interview with the BBC ahead of the show's finale on January 24, 2025. When asked how he feels to have made it this far in the competition, Alexander described the experience as:

"It feels like threading a needle through the game to get to this point.”

The Traitors UK star explained that his progression was the result of carefully balancing suspicion, forming alliances, and adapting to the unpredictable nature of the competition.

Alexander reflects on navigating The Traitors UK competition

Managing survival in a game of deception

Alexander said he had no set expectations for how far he'd go in the competition and approached each stage with an open mind. His strategy focused on adaptability, balancing suspicion levels to avoid becoming a target for banishment or murder.

“I have been really lucky that I’ve been under enough suspicion not to get murdered, but at the same time, I’ve not been under enough suspicion to get banished.” he said.

Reflecting on his survival, Alexander credited the relationships he built with his fellow contestants, who provided him with emotional support and votes at the roundtable when needed. The Traitors UK star described the experience as both intense and rewarding, underscoring how the dynamic nature of the game required constant recalibration.

Key moments in the competition

Alexander highlighted several missions and challenges that stood out during his time in the competition. He explained that the high-pressure situations taught him valuable lessons about resilience and problem-solving. Among these, he expressed pride in surviving difficult moments such as the Death Match, where he successfully found the Life card, and the cages' mission.

“There were the Missions that were quite high pressure at the time but ultimately, I felt quite proud of... It’s hard work at the time, but you look back on it fondly.” he said.

Additionally, Alexander mentioned the lighter moments of the game, including the singing dolls mission, where he enjoyed collaborating with fellow contestant Frankie. The Traitors UK star explained that these experiences added a unique dimension to the competition and strengthened the bonds among players.

“The Missions were brilliant… I really enjoyed playing it with Frankie, who was equally up for having a bit of fun.” he remarked.

Lessons learned and reflections

Through the challenges and social dynamics of the game, Alexander gained insights about himself. He discussed how the intensity of the experience helped him confront personal vulnerabilities and develop a deeper understanding of his emotions. He explained,

“I think the game has really taught me the importance of being vulnerable… Being messy and human and vulnerable is how you actually connect with people.”

Alexander highlighted the importance of community, sharing that one of his main goals in the competition was to build meaningful connections. He reflected on the unique camaraderie formed with his fellow contestants, which he values greatly.

“I think the best part is the relationships that I’ve made inside the game, which I will take out the game, no matter what," he said.

Stay tuned for the thrilling finale of The Traitors UK on Friday, January 24, 2025, on iPlayer and BBC One.

